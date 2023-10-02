Report: Patriots' Matthew Judon Suffered Torn Bicep Injury vs. Cowboys; Will Have MRI

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

New England Patriots pass-rusher Matthew Judon suffered a lower bicep tendon tear during a 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The outside linebacker is undergoing an MRI to evaluate the severity of a biceps tendon injury he suffered Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It's reportedly unknown how much time Judon will miss.

Judon was listed as "doubtful to return" with an elbow injury after he left the game in the fourth quarter of the Patriots' 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He had recorded one tackle and two quarterback hits at the time of his exit.

Heading into Sunday, Judon had recorded four sacks, 12 combined tackles and seven quarterback hits through three games. He also sacked New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson in the end zone during the Patriots' Week 3 win.

That safety helped lead New England to the team's only victory of the 2023 season so far. The Patriots' record falls to 1-3 with Sunday's blowout loss.

When speaking to reporters after the game, Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise seemed to expect Judon will miss a significant amount of time.

"We'll be with him mentally throughout this year, and he'll be with us too," Wise said, per A to Z Sports' Sophie Weller.

"There'll be some guys behind him who will be stepping up and filling into his spot," Wise added, per the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed.

Judon wasn't the only New England player to exit the game early. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez left with a shoulder injury.