    Report: Patriots' Matthew Judon Suffered Torn Bicep Injury vs. Cowboys; Will Have MRI

    Julia StumbaughOctober 2, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Matthew Judon #9 of the New England Patriots holds his arm while walking off the field while consoled by Anfernee Jennings #33 of the New England Patriots during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
    Sam Hodde/Getty Images

    New England Patriots pass-rusher Matthew Judon suffered a lower bicep tendon tear during a 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    The outside linebacker is undergoing an MRI to evaluate the severity of a biceps tendon injury he suffered Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    It's reportedly unknown how much time Judon will miss.

    Judon was listed as "doubtful to return" with an elbow injury after he left the game in the fourth quarter of the Patriots' 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He had recorded one tackle and two quarterback hits at the time of his exit.

    Heading into Sunday, Judon had recorded four sacks, 12 combined tackles and seven quarterback hits through three games. He also sacked New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson in the end zone during the Patriots' Week 3 win.

    That safety helped lead New England to the team's only victory of the 2023 season so far. The Patriots' record falls to 1-3 with Sunday's blowout loss.

    When speaking to reporters after the game, Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise seemed to expect Judon will miss a significant amount of time.

    "We'll be with him mentally throughout this year, and he'll be with us too," Wise said, per A to Z Sports' Sophie Weller.

    Sophie Weller @sophieewellerr

    Deatrich Wise on Matthew Judon's injury: "Devastating, but he was in good spirits and we'll be with him mentally throughout this year and he'll be with us too." <a href="https://t.co/ZB5dYQaEWQ">pic.twitter.com/ZB5dYQaEWQ</a>

    "There'll be some guys behind him who will be stepping up and filling into his spot," Wise added, per the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed.

    Judon wasn't the only New England player to exit the game early. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez left with a shoulder injury.

    The losses of Judon and Gonzalez will present a huge challenge for the Patriots' defense. If those two players miss time, players like linebacker Josh Uche and defensive end Keion White will need to take on larger pass-rushing roles when the Patriots take on the New Orleans Saints next Sunday.