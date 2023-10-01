X

NFL

    Khalil Mack's 6 Sacks for Chargers in Revenge Game vs. Raiders Leaves Fans Furious

    Julia StumbaughOctober 1, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers sacks Aidan O'Connell #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    It looks like Khalil Mack isn't over his 2018 trade from the Las Vegas Raiders—and neither are Raiders fans.

    The Los Angeles Chargers linebacker racked up six sacks against Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell during the Raiders' 24-17 loss Sunday.

    That sack total, one short of an NFL record, sparked anger from fans still smarting over the Raiders' decision to trade the perennial Pro Bowler in exchange for four draft picks five years ago.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    KHALIL MACK HAS 5 SACKS‼️ <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/eKXXNGN1Ze">pic.twitter.com/eKXXNGN1Ze</a>

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Khalil Mack is having a REVENGE GAME 😈<br><br>- 5 tackles<br>- 4 sacks <br>- 3 tackles for loss<br><br>Masterclass from the former Raider <a href="https://t.co/D2TDvh6K7s">pic.twitter.com/D2TDvh6K7s</a>

    The total represented a career high for Mack, whose previous personal best was a five-sack performance against the Denver Broncos in 2015.

    His new career-best game Sunday marked the fifth time in NFL history a player has recorded six sacks in a single game, per StatMuse.

    The total fell just one short of matching the all-time record of seven sacks made by the Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Thomas in 1990.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Khalil Mack joins Derrick Thomas as the only players with multiple games of at least 5.0 sacks since the stat became official in 1982.<br><br>Mack's other game with 5.0 sacks came back in 2015 against the Broncos as a Raider. <a href="https://t.co/ZZ6H9uiVbJ">pic.twitter.com/ZZ6H9uiVbJ</a>

    The fact that Mack inked his name in the league's record books against the Raiders renewed old resentment from fans regarding the team's the 2018 trade.

    Felix on The Felix Show @FelixRadio

    Khalil Mack's performance in a revenge game is what every Raiders fan wish they could do to this coach, front office and ownership. 👏 <a href="https://t.co/zb7dyqN33O">pic.twitter.com/zb7dyqN33O</a>

    RaiderRamble.com™ @TheRaiderRamble

    Aidan O'Connell's first sack coming at the hands of Khalil Mack while wearing No. 4 <a href="https://t.co/CLjSmQ51go">pic.twitter.com/CLjSmQ51go</a>

    Logan Reever @loganreever

    Khalil Mack nearing the NFL single game sack record against his old team is cruel poetry.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaiderNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaiderNation</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a>

    It also led fans to criticize the state of the Raiders' offensive line without Mack.

    Matt Verderame @MattVerderame

    The Raiders' offensive line looks like if I was cloned five times and asked to block. It's a complete wreck.

    Doug Farrar ✍ @NFL_DougFarrar

    I survived the entire Tom Cable era in Seattle, but the Raiders' offensive line might be putting on the worst performance I've ever seen.

    PFF @PFF

    "Okay we need to block Khalil Mack"<br><br>Raiders OLine: <a href="https://t.co/UCE3hMBibm">pic.twitter.com/UCE3hMBibm</a>

    Paul Gutierrez @PGutierrezESPN

    Garoppolo? O'Connell? Carr? Gannon? Stabler? Plunkett? Lamonica? Flores? Marinovich? Doesn't matter who is at QB for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> if the offensive line lets D-linemen through the line so fast.

    This is not the first time Mack has played well against the Raiders. In five games against Las Vegas since the trade, Mack has recorded 23 solo tackles, 10.0 sacks and one fumble recovery.

    Mike Kennedy @MikeKennedyNFL

    Khalil Mack has FIVE sacks with 22 minutes to go against the Raiders.<br><br>Talk about a revenge game!

    Daniel Popper @danielrpopper

    Khalil Mack has 12 sacks in a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> uniform. Seven of those have come against the Raiders.

    Sam Monson @PFF_Sam

    So Khalil Mack just needed to play the Raiders to get back to being a DPOY kind of guy?

    Kyle Van Noy @KVN_03

    Khalil Mack!!!! I guess he likes playing the raiders after they traded him !

    Steve Wyche @wyche89

    So, Raiders: you might want to block Khalil Mack. He has four sacks and a few of those resulted in fumbles. He wears No. 52 and he is destroying your offense.

    The Raiders fall to 1-3 on the season after the loss. They will need a stronger performance from their offensive line to earn a win next week during a Monday night game against Kenny Clark and the Green Bay Packers.