Khalil Mack's 6 Sacks for Chargers in Revenge Game vs. Raiders Leaves Fans Furious

Harry How/Getty Images

It looks like Khalil Mack isn't over his 2018 trade from the Las Vegas Raiders—and neither are Raiders fans.

The Los Angeles Chargers linebacker racked up six sacks against Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell during the Raiders' 24-17 loss Sunday.

That sack total, one short of an NFL record, sparked anger from fans still smarting over the Raiders' decision to trade the perennial Pro Bowler in exchange for four draft picks five years ago.

The total represented a career high for Mack, whose previous personal best was a five-sack performance against the Denver Broncos in 2015.

His new career-best game Sunday marked the fifth time in NFL history a player has recorded six sacks in a single game, per StatMuse.

The total fell just one short of matching the all-time record of seven sacks made by the Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Thomas in 1990.

The fact that Mack inked his name in the league's record books against the Raiders renewed old resentment from fans regarding the team's the 2018 trade.

It also led fans to criticize the state of the Raiders' offensive line without Mack.

This is not the first time Mack has played well against the Raiders. In five games against Las Vegas since the trade, Mack has recorded 23 solo tackles, 10.0 sacks and one fumble recovery.