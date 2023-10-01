X

    Mac Jones' Benching for Bailey Zappe vs. Cowboys Has Patriots Fans Fed Up with QB

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 1, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
    Sam Hodde/Getty Images

    Mac Jones' unforgettable Sunday came to an end before his team's game was over.

    The New England Patriots switched to Bailey Zappe under center in the third quarter of their contest against the Dallas Cowboys. While the 31-3 deficit may have had something to do with the decision, Jones struggled throughout the game before he was pulled and finished with three turnovers.

    Social media had some thoughts:

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Mac Jones pick-six 😅<br><br>Cowboys defense at it AGAIN<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/5Atd9v0Kiy">pic.twitter.com/5Atd9v0Kiy</a>

    #RingerNFL @ringernfl

    Watching Mac Jones 'play' <a href="https://t.co/RYoDA1Kx4i">pic.twitter.com/RYoDA1Kx4i</a>

    NFL on FOX Podcast @NFLonFOXPod

    patriots fans watching mac jones throw the ball near the cowboys defense<a href="https://t.co/ImmZwV8dop">pic.twitter.com/ImmZwV8dop</a>

    They Got Me @PaulTweetsRIP

    Mac Jones gonna be working at T-Mobile next year and at least 3 coworkers gonna be more athletic than him

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    Kirk is immeasurably better than Mac Jones and if you can't see that IMMEDIATELY… WOOF <a href="https://t.co/fphNr32XoY">https://t.co/fphNr32XoY</a>

    Brian Floyd @BrianMFloyd

    mac jones get ready to learn about onside punts and rouges

    mike freeman @mikefreemanNFL

    The Mac Jones experiment is over<br>Been over.

    Chris B. Brown @smartfootball

    I am not saying he can't be serviceable or (or maybe one day even good?), but I have watched enough mac jones for a lifetime. it's just a struggle to watch

    Patriot RedZone @PatriotRedZone

    Mac Jones is a bust. Not our franchise QB. <a href="https://t.co/wf3xDBXLnw">pic.twitter.com/wf3xDBXLnw</a>

    The Patriots were facing an uphill battle against the stout Cowboys defense even if Jones protected the ball.

    After all, this is the same Dallas unit that tallied two interceptions, seven sacks and five forced fumbles in a 40-0 win over the New York Giants and three interceptions, three sacks and one forced fumble in a 30-10 win over the New York Jets.

    Sunday was a bounce-back opportunity for the Cowboys after a surprising loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and they took full advantage against Jones.

    The Alabama product went 12-of-21 for 150 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by DaRon Bland. Jones also lost a fumble, which Leighton Vander Esch recovered and returned for a touchdown.

    New England wasn't expected to win Sunday's game in Dallas, but the question marks will continue with Jones after another lackluster performance.

    He had just 14 touchdown passes to 11 interceptions in 2022 and hasn't looked like a franchise quarterback for much of his career since the Patriots selected him with a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

    Jones certainly didn't look like a franchise quarterback against the Cowboys, and the coaching staff responded accordingly.