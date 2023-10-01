Eagles' A.J. Brown Selected for Random NFL Drug Test After 2 TDs vs. Commanders

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown had a massive performance in Sunday's 34-31 overtime win over the Washington Commanders, but the NFL apparently wanted to make sure nothing fishy was going on.

According to Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports, Brown was among the Eagles players selected for random drug testing after he recorded nine catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's victory.

Sunday's performance marked Brown's second straight 100-yard game after he was held below the century mark in Philadelphia's first two games of the season. He averaged 19.4 yards per reception. It was also his first time reaching the end zone this season, and he did so in grand fashion both times.

Brown's first touchdown came on a 59-yard connection from quarterback Jalen Hurts in which he weaved his way through Washington defenders to score. His second score came with under two minutes left to break a 24-24 tie.

The 26-year-old is no stranger to random drug testing. Following a three-touchdown performance in Week 8 of last season, he was subjected to the same treatment. He took to social media at the time to call out NFL commissioner Roger Goodell:

While the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs requires that 10 players from each team be randomly selected by a computer program for testing after each game, the timing of some of the selections has raised some eyebrows over the years. During the 2021 season, Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett joked about being tested after showing off his muscles:

Whatever the case may be, it can be expected that Brown will be in for more huge performances this season. It will be interesting to see if and when he's selected for another random test.