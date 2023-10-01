X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    Celtics Rumors: Wenyen Gabriel Finalizing Contract After Jrue Holiday Trade

    Francisco RosaOctober 1, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 28: Wenyen Gabriel #35 of the Los Angeles Lakers plays defense during Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 28, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics aren't done making moves.

    Following the acquisition of Jrue Holiday earlier in the day Sunday, the organization is now finalizing a contract with free agent forward Wenyen Gabriel, adding to the team's frontcourt depth behind Kristaps Porziņģis, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

    Gabriel, 26, has bounced around the league since going undrafted out of Kentucky in 2018 but spent the last two seasons in Los Angeles with the Lakers.

    While Gabriel may not be a household name for most NBA fans, the signing makes sense for Boston, who traded away Robert Williams III as part of the package to acquire Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers.

    The Celtics also lost Grant Williams in free agency, meaning that their front line is going to be looking a lot different this upcoming campaign.

    Gabriel will be joining a front-court group that includes Porziņģis, Al Horford and Oshae Brissett, among others.

    Last season with the Lakers he averaged 5.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while appearing in 68 games.

    Celtics Rumors: Wenyen Gabriel Finalizing Contract After Jrue Holiday Trade
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Now, he'll be headed to the other side of the NBA's most iconic rivalry.