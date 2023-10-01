Raiders' Jerry Tillery Ejected for Late Hit out of Bounds on Chargers' Justin Herbert

Raiders' Jerry Tillery Ejected for Late Hit out of Bounds on Chargers' Justin HerbertOctober 1, 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders will be without defensive tackle Jerry Tillery for the remainder of Week 4.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network noted that Tillery had been ejected after a late hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert when the signal-caller was out of bounds.
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> DT Jerry Tillery has been ejected for a late, massive hit out of bounds on former <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> teammate Justin Herbert.
Tillery, a former teammate of Herbert with the Chargers, delivered the hit as Herbert had eased up after touching the sideline. The defensive tackle did not let up, lowering his shoulder into Herbert's shoulder and sending him airborne further out of bounds.
