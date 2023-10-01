X

NFL

    Raiders' Jerry Tillery Ejected for Late Hit out of Bounds on Chargers' Justin Herbert

    Jack MurrayOctober 1, 2023

    The Las Vegas Raiders will be without defensive tackle Jerry Tillery for the remainder of Week 4.

    Tom Pelissero of NFL Network noted that Tillery had been ejected after a late hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert when the signal-caller was out of bounds.

    Tillery, a former teammate of Herbert with the Chargers, delivered the hit as Herbert had eased up after touching the sideline. The defensive tackle did not let up, lowering his shoulder into Herbert's shoulder and sending him airborne further out of bounds.

