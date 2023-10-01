Mike Tomlin: 'Hell Yeah' Steelers Will Make Changes After Blowout Loss to Texans

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a solid but unspectacular 2-2 to start the season, but things looked particularly ugly during Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans.

And changes might be coming.

"Hell yeah, there's going to be changes," head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after the loss.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, one of those changes might be at the quarterback position.

Kenny Pickett was helped off the field during the loss to the Texans with what seemed like a knee injury, which forced Mitch Trubisky into action. Trubisky didn't live up to expectations that were placed upon him as the No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft when he was with the Chicago Bears, but he is at least a veteran option.

Still, it will take far more than that minor silver lining to make the Steelers feel better about what happened Sunday.

The defense was lost against C.J. Stroud, as the rookie quarterback threw for 306 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Nico Collins had seven catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns, while tight end Dalton Schultz found the end zone as well.

Yet Pittsburgh's offense was even worse than its defense.

It failed to score a single touchdown, struggled to protect Pickett before the injury and never generated any momentum. Fans have already chanted for the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada this year, and Sunday's efforts won't alleviate any of the frustrations with his performance.

That doesn't mean the changes Tomlin promised are coming will be the departure of Canada, but he will surely be under the spotlight after the offense didn't reach the end zone in a blowout loss.