Video: Ja'Marr Chase Says He's 'Always F--king Open' After Bengals Loss to Titans

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It took four weeks, but the frustration is starting show in Cincinnati.

Following the Bengals' blowout 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, star wideout Ja'Marr Chase, who had another subpar performance, made sure to let everyone know that the coverage against him wasn't the problem.

Chase was coming off his best performance of the season against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, racking up 12 receptions for 141 yards but couldn't manage to come up with a repeat performance in Nashville.

It wasn't exactly a disappearing act, but Chase was relatively contained by Cincinnati's secondary, finishing with seven catches for 73 yards. He now has three games in which he has finished with under 100 receiving yards.

The bigger concern for the Bengals offense as a whole, which has been limited by Joe Burrow's calf injury. The star signal-caller has not been as mobile as he has been in the past, causing Cincinnati to adjust its game plan.

Burrow finished with 165 yards and three sacks in the loss Sunday.