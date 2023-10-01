Justin Fields, Bears Trolled by Fans for Blown Lead, Loss To Russell Wilson, Broncos

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Sunday's matchup between the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears looked like a breakthrough performance for Chicago through three quarters.

The offense was finally clicking, the defense looked reasonable and the Bears took a 21-7 lead into halftime and a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Then, in typical Bears fashion, it all fell apart.

Denver scored 17 unanswered fourth-quarter points to win 31-28, giving coach Sean Payton his first win with the team. This was a terrific rebound after Week 3's 70-20 loss at the hands of the Miami Dolphins and the positive momentum now is solely in their corner.

The Bears, on the other hand, are now 0-4 and continue a free fall to the bottom of the NFL once again. Chicago has now lost 14 consecutive games and the seat of head coach Matt Eberflus continues to get hotter.

Quarterback Justin Fields showed a lot of promise in this one, however. He was 28-of-35 for 335 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. He was 16-of-17 at halftime and a better effort from the team as a whole would have allowed him to enter the locker room with a marquee performance under his belt.

Instead, he got another loss and had two back-breaking plays that helped Denver get the victory. One was the interception at the end that sealed the victory, but the other was a strip-sack that allowed Denver to tie up the game.

While it's hard to fault Fields too many for these plays, considering the circumstances and how he delivered enough of a lead for the team to shut the door, these mistakes nonetheless played a huge factor in the loss.

Fans were mostly defensive of Fields, praising his excellent performance, but still expressed concern with his future and anger towards the franchise as a whole for the epic blown lead.

The season goes from bad-to-worse for the Bears, but at least they were close in this one. This was the first loss of the season that was within a single score and it was the first game that Fields eclipsed 300 yards in the air since his college days.

Also, if the season ended today, the Bears would have quite the opportunity come draft time.