    Justin Fields, Bears Trolled by Fans for Blown Lead, Loss To Russell Wilson, Broncos

    Jack MurrayOctober 1, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 01: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears passes the ball over Randy Gregory #5 of the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field on October 01, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Sunday's matchup between the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears looked like a breakthrough performance for Chicago through three quarters.

    The offense was finally clicking, the defense looked reasonable and the Bears took a 21-7 lead into halftime and a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

    Then, in typical Bears fashion, it all fell apart.

    Denver Broncos @Broncos

    Comeback complete!✅<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsCHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsCHI</a> <a href="https://t.co/C9dgemx6qB">pic.twitter.com/C9dgemx6qB</a>

    NFL @NFL

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Broncos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Broncos</a> seal the comeback win with an INT! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsCHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsCHI</a> <a href="https://t.co/KRkW4hiuJe">pic.twitter.com/KRkW4hiuJe</a>

    Denver scored 17 unanswered fourth-quarter points to win 31-28, giving coach Sean Payton his first win with the team. This was a terrific rebound after Week 3's 70-20 loss at the hands of the Miami Dolphins and the positive momentum now is solely in their corner.

    The Bears, on the other hand, are now 0-4 and continue a free fall to the bottom of the NFL once again. Chicago has now lost 14 consecutive games and the seat of head coach Matt Eberflus continues to get hotter.

    Quarterback Justin Fields showed a lot of promise in this one, however. He was 28-of-35 for 335 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. He was 16-of-17 at halftime and a better effort from the team as a whole would have allowed him to enter the locker room with a marquee performance under his belt.

    Instead, he got another loss and had two back-breaking plays that helped Denver get the victory. One was the interception at the end that sealed the victory, but the other was a strip-sack that allowed Denver to tie up the game.

    Justin Fields, Bears Trolled by Fans for Blown Lead, Loss To Russell Wilson, Broncos
    Denver Broncos @Broncos

    SCOOP &amp; SCORE‼️<br><br>📺: CBS or <a href="https://twitter.com/paramountplus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ParamountPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/Y1lxeA39u6">pic.twitter.com/Y1lxeA39u6</a>

    While it's hard to fault Fields too many for these plays, considering the circumstances and how he delivered enough of a lead for the team to shut the door, these mistakes nonetheless played a huge factor in the loss.

    Fans were mostly defensive of Fields, praising his excellent performance, but still expressed concern with his future and anger towards the franchise as a whole for the epic blown lead.

    BasicUserName @BasicUserName7

    28-7. It was 28-7. Against a team that got 70 dropped on them 7 days ago. Hope this doesn't ruin Justin Fields MVP campaign

    ZacWithoutAFatima @DeAndrianMcCain

    Trade Justin Fields , Dj Moore and Cole ... please bears cause they don't deserve this from yall terrible coaching staff 🥴

    Lucas @LucasGraham_

    Closing thoughts. Coaching staff has to be gone. Justin fields had his best day yet and then they got incredibly conservative the entire 2nd half. That being said fields made 2 big mistakes with the game on the line, consistently does that. The bears are purgatory.

    DaBears!🐻 @DaBears36

    Atleast this game was entertaining to watch and Justin fields got to prove he can still ball out for whatever team he goes to next. Sucks to get a loss, but we did win the Caleb Williams bowl I guess <a href="https://t.co/uoDkUo0J5l">pic.twitter.com/uoDkUo0J5l</a>

    Vinnie Parise @VinnieParise

    Clemson is no longer the most recent team that Justin Fields threw for 300+ yards against. <br><br>It finally came in the NFL against the team that gave up 70 points the week prior. <br><br>He played good but the fumble and interception were big reasons for the loss. The coaches don't help.

    Ben Lapworth @benlapworth

    Justin Fields will probably not be the Bears QB1 next year. He'll light it up wherever he ends up starting though. He's proven he's got the ability

    Drew Erickson @DrewErickson21

    Justin Fields does exactly what everyone wants and people still think he's the reason the Bears are bad. He didn't give up 31 points. The 4th quarter INT is going to do wonders for the Caleb Williams to Chicago agenda, but in actuality, the Bears need better defense.

    Edge @AddisonEra2

    Justin Fields 2 turnovers and an L in his best game ever...<br><br>Ve the worst defense of all time....

    Ravens Fan 🧍🏾 @RavensFANmann

    Justin Fields is going to be a backup qb man 💔

    Franco G @FrancoGtheDON

    Only Justin Fields can have by far the best game of his career and still be the 1 and only reason we lost 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

    Eric Willuweit @eswillow72

    Some people want to overlook the Justin Fields fumble and interception because of his career game and put all the blame on the coaches. You can't separate the two. Until proven otherwise the fumbles and interceptions are always part of who he is.

    The season goes from bad-to-worse for the Bears, but at least they were close in this one. This was the first loss of the season that was within a single score and it was the first game that Fields eclipsed 300 yards in the air since his college days.

    Also, if the season ended today, the Bears would have quite the opportunity come draft time.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Chicago's silver lining: the Bears currently hold the top 2 picks in the NFL Draft.

    However, there is plenty of more football to be played. The Bears will have a quick turnaround to Week 5, as they are set to travel East to face the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.