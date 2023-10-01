Trey Palmer, Top Fantasy Waiver-Wire Options After Mike Evans, Tee Higgins' Injuries

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Injuries are an inevitability in sports but a good fantasy football manager knows how to adjust.

Week 4 saw more injuries hit some popular fantasy options, including Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

Higgins left the Bengals game Sunday with a rib injury and was quickly ruled out. Evans had a solid first half for the Buccaneers, making three catches for 40 yards, but left towards the end of the second half with a hamstring injury and was ruled out as well.

With the severity of these injuries up in the air, looking towards replacements for their production will be at the forefront of fantasy owner's minds. To fill that hole, here are some potential waiver-wire options.

Trey Palmer, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Palmer, a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, had four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown going into Sunday. This is solid production from a late-round rookie, and he continued to make his presence felt in Week 4.

Palmer scored his second career touchdown just before halftime, giving the Buccaneers a 14-3 lead. It was a contested catch, with Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield throwing a 50-50 ball that Palmer came down with.

It was a powerful catch from the 6', 192-lb receiver and it appears that he is a candidate to have an increased role going forward.

He appears to be a low-risk, high-reward candidate for fantasy owners looking to find a midseason diamond in the rough.

Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers

Some are looking down on the Packers following a 34-20 Week 4 loss to the Detroit Lions Thursday, but Doubs was a positive for the offense.

He had nine catches for 95 yards in the loss and is now up to 20 catches for 224 yards and three touchdowns on the season. He has emerged as a solid option for quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers have plenty of juice on offense.

The 23-year-old is only rostered in 33.9 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues, and could be a great pickup candidate.

Braxton Berrios, WR, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have had an explosive offense all season, with players like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and DeVon Achane carrying most of the fantasy buzz.

However, Berrios is another solid option. He had limited action in the first three weeks of the season but broke out in Week 4, registering six catches for 43 yards and a touchdown through three quarters against the Buffalo Bills.