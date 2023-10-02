Updated WWE Fastlane 2023 Match Card and Predictions Before Go-Home Raw

2 of 3

For the second time in as many PLEs, Shinsuke Nakamura will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, this time in a Last Man Standing match as their intense rivalry reaches its conclusion at Fastlane.



Nakamura has targeted the injured back of the champion while also takings verbal shots at him, hoping to enrage him and capitalize on a loss of emotional control. It nearly worked at Payback, but the resilient titleholder scored the come-from-behind win.



From a creative standpoint, it's difficult to imagine a scenario in which The Artist beats Rollins, barring an extended break from television for the babyface. But he could be key in setting up a major occurrence after the match.



Could Nakamura further injure Rollins enough that Damian Priest can take advantage and cash in his Money in the Bank contract and win the World Heavyweight Championship? It's a greater possibility than Nakamura winning the title outright.



Perhaps WWE surprises everyone with an upset win for a Superstar who has long had the aura and ability to be champion but has been the victim of creative inconsistency.