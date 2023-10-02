Updated WWE Fastlane 2023 Match Card and Predictions Before Go-Home Raw

Updated WWE Fastlane 2023 Match Card and Predictions Before Go-Home RawOctober 2, 2023
WWE Fastlane takes place Saturday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis with a double main event in which the top prize on Raw will be at stake and the hottest star in the company will take center stage.
What does the card look like entering the final episode of the red brand before the show, and who can fans expect to see emerge victorious?
Find out with this preview of Saturday's pay-per-view.
Match Card and Predictions
- Last Man Standing match for World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Prediction: Rollins retains)
- John Cena and LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso (Prediction: Knight and Cena)
- WWE Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka vs. Iyo Sky (c) (Prediction: Sky retains)
- The LWO vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Prediction: Lashley and The Street Profits)
Can Seth Rollins Make It 2-0 Against Shinsuke Nakamura?
For the second time in as many PLEs, Shinsuke Nakamura will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, this time in a Last Man Standing match as their intense rivalry reaches its conclusion at Fastlane.
Nakamura has targeted the injured back of the champion while also takings verbal shots at him, hoping to enrage him and capitalize on a loss of emotional control. It nearly worked at Payback, but the resilient titleholder scored the come-from-behind win.
From a creative standpoint, it's difficult to imagine a scenario in which The Artist beats Rollins, barring an extended break from television for the babyface. But he could be key in setting up a major occurrence after the match.
Could Nakamura further injure Rollins enough that Damian Priest can take advantage and cash in his Money in the Bank contract and win the World Heavyweight Championship? It's a greater possibility than Nakamura winning the title outright.
Perhaps WWE surprises everyone with an upset win for a Superstar who has long had the aura and ability to be champion but has been the victim of creative inconsistency.
However, we have seen nothing so far to suggest the company is all-in on that possibility, unlike what we have seen from another name at the center of the night's other main event.
LA Knight's Megastar Moment
If there was any doubt about WWE taking LA Knight seriously as a star of the future, it was answered the moment he was booked to interact with Paul Heyman and tease the possibility of challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Any remaining uncertainty was erased totally when he answered the call Friday night, saving John Cena from a two-on-one beatdown at the hands of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, and then signing on the dotted line to be the veteran's tag team partner Saturday night.
Knight has been as over as any star on the roster, generating some of the loudest ovations anytime he enters the arena, and WWE has listened.
Saturday's match will be his greatest test to date, though.
Can The Megastar perform up to the moment that tagging with Cena is? Will he continue to build momentum and establish himself as a guy who can realistically challenge Reigns in a high-profile pay-per-view headliner? There's no reason to believe he can't.
Knight has passed every test with flying colors, and his sustained popularity has proved he is not a fad or a flash in the pan.
He has earned the opportunity to make the deciding pinfall and bask in the glory of another milestone moment.
Expect that to happen and don't be surprised if it leads to Knight challenging Reigns as early as Survivor Series on November 25.