Jaleel McLaughlin, Best Waiver-Wire RB Options After Javonte Williams' Hip Injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It's been a rough time for starting NFL running backs over the first few weeks of the season, with a number of the league's top rushers coming down with injuries.

And Sunday, Denver Broncos' starter Javonte Williams was the latest to join that trend as he exited early in a matchup against the Chicago Bears with a hip injury.

While the extent of Williams' injury is still unclear, it'll be interesting to see how Sean Payton and the Broncos decide to manage their backfield moving forward if the former second-round pick has to miss an extended period of time.

It'll also be quite the dilemma for fantasy managers, who may have to replace Williams' in their lineups just a year after he tore his ACL in Week 4 last season.

Here are some potential fantasy options to pick up on the waiver-wire this week.

Jaleel McLaguhlin, Denver Broncos RB

Obviously the first place fantasy managers should look is the other options in Denver's backfield. And Jaleel McLaughlin was the quickest to show his potential with Williams off the field.

McLaughlin scored Denver's first touchdown of the game with an 18-yard reception in the first quarter, giving his fantasy value even more appeal if he's a consistent option as a receiver for Russell Wilson and the offense.

The undrafted free agent scored his first touchdown of his career in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, showing he may have a bigger say in this offense than what was initially believed.

He could be a gem even if it's just for a few weeks.

Samaje Perine, Denver Broncos RB

Signed to be Williams' backup in Denver, Perine is another obvious choice for both Payton and fantasy managers alike to plug into their respective lineups.

Perine served as a backup for the majority of his time with the Cincinnati Bengals the last three years, but when he was given his chance, he always made sure to take advantage of it.

Last season he started two games and rushed for 394 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 38 receptions for 287 yards and four more scores, all career-highs in the passing game.

He's only rostered in 52 percent of Yahoo leagues, so it shouldn't be too difficult to add him.

Jerick McKinnon, Kansas City Chiefs RB

Speaking of pass-catching backs, McKinnon may be one of the most valuable ones in the entire league, though he isn't always treated like it.

Dating back to last season, McKinnon has 11 receiving touchdowns, including two in last week's win against the Chicago Bears. Patrick Mahomes just always seems to find him once Kansas City gets down in the red zone.

And while he may not give managers much in terms of rushing, you can never underestimate how valuable a piece of the Chiefs' passing game is.