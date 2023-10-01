Lakers' LeBron James Reveals NFL Game Picks for Entire Week 4 Slate in IG Video

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James donned his NFL prognosticator cap ahead of the league's Sunday afternoon games in Week 4.

James went on Instagram Live and made his picks for each contest:

Depending on when you're reading this, there might still be time to either endorse or fade the 19-time All-Star's predictions.

James stuck his neck out a bit by going with his hometown Cleveland Browns over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns ruled Deshaun Watson out due to a shoulder injury, which meant fifth-round draft pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the start. James said he was encouraged by the rookie's work in the preseason, which saw Thompson-Robinson throw for 440 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

The NBA's ruling monarch didn't let his fandom get in the way of picking the Pittsburgh Steelers, though, and he might have been better off going with his heart.

The Houston Texans built a 13-0 lead over Pittsburgh in the first half thanks to a C.J. Stroud touchdown pass and two field goals by Ka'imi Fairbairn.

Between seeing the Steelers fall behind and watching a former Ohio State Buckeye thrive, James might be happy to be proven wrong in this instance.