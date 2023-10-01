NBA Rumors: Blazers to Keep Robert Williams III After Jrue Holiday, Celtics Trade

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It appears that the Portland Trail Blazers have the recently acquired Robert Williams in their future plans.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported that the Trail Blazers "are expected to want to keep Williams" following the trade in which the team dealt point guard Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics for Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, a top-four protected 2024 first-round pick originally acquired from the Golden State Warriors and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick.

The spoils from Wednesday's Damian Lillard trade continue to accumulate for Portland as that package joins Deandre Ayton, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks and pick swaps in 2028 and 2030 with the Bucks.

Wojnarowski reported that Brogdon is expected to be traded from the Trail Blazers, although the team is prepared to have him begin the season on the roster if a trade is unable to be reached.

Portland intends to build its core around 2023 No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson, 2022 first-round pick Shaedon Sharpe and 24-year-old guard Anfernee Simons, who signed a four-year, $100 million contract to remain with the team in the offseason.

Williams has been effective when given opportunities in his career. He averaged 10 points and 9.6 rebounds in 61 games in 2021-22, when he started every game he played in. He also has played in 56 playoff games with the Celtics, including a run to the NBA Finals in that 21-22 season.