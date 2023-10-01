James Harden's Updated Landing Spots After Jrue Holiday Traded to Celtics by Blazers

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

For the second time in a week, a former All-Star guard is on the move, and for a second time the guard in question was not James Harden.

The Portland Trail Blazers traded Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon, the Golden State Warriors' 2024 first-round pick and Boston's 2029 first-round selection, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Harden has been seeking a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers throughout the summer amid displeasure over the team's lack of a long-term contract offer.

Here is a look at some updated potential suitors for Harden.

Miami Heat

Make no mistake: The Heat spent their entire offseason assuming Damian Lillard would be heading to South Beach. Lillard pushed hard behind the scenes to make it happen. So did Heat management.

In the end, the Blazers were determined to get the absolute most out of trading Lillard and Miami's offer never came close to the haul Milwaukee eventually offered.

The Heat could choose to stand pat, but this is a lesser version of last season's NBA Finals team. Max Strus (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Gabe Vincent (Los Angeles Lakers) exited in free agency and thinned out the Heat's guard rotation in the process. Miami's now looking at potentially giving extended minutes to Josh Richardson and crossing its fingers and hoping Caleb Martin's playoff brilliance carries over into the regular season.

Adding Harden to the mix would eliminate some of the same issues a Lillard trade would have. Harden has averaged at least 35 minutes per game in each of the last 11 seasons and has not had many major injury issues.

Miami would likely have to part with Kyle Lowry, Nikola Jovic and a future first-round pick in any Harden deal, which is less than the price it would have paid for Lillard.

Los Angeles Clippers

The most oft-mentioned trade partner and Harden's preferred destination, the Clippers clearly don't have an offer that appeals to the Sixers at this point.

Compiling a group of middling role players with bloated contracts for Harden isn't going to get the job done, and the Clippers don't have a first-round pick available to trade until 2028. It would take a drastic, value-destroying move from Harden in order for the Clippers to be a partner without adding in a third team.

One problem: Opposing teams aren't going to be falling over themselves to acquire the likes of Norman Powell, Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington. The Clippers also don't have any impressive young players to throw into the mix. So, unless the Clippers plan to unload all of their future available draft picks and add in pick swaps, it's hard to see them pulling off a trade.

That said, the core of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Harden would instantly vault the Clippers into the championship picture. With Leonard and George advancing in age and racking up injury issues, adding a third star to help shoulder the load may be the only way for the stars to bring a title to their hometown.

New York Knicks

To be fair, this is more of a Knicks Classic move than this seemingly well-run organization we've seen the last couple of seasons.

An aging former All-Star with attitude and conditioning issues? Sign James Dolan up!

Playing devil's advocate, though: There is some level of sense in pursuing Harden if the price is right. Harden and Jalen Brunson would not overlap a great deal, and Brunson has experience playing with another ball-dominant player in Luka Doncic.

The Knicks could send out a combination of R.J. Barrett, Isaiah Hartenstein and future draft consideration without blinking. It's clear Barrett is not a star and will likely never develop into one. He's an empty calories scorer and mediocre defender who has not shown much improvement as a secondary playmaker; his name value is higher than his on-court production.

New York could easily hand Hartenstein's minutes over to Jericho Sims without missing much of a beat.