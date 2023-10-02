3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 4 Loss vs. Ravens

2 of 3

Just before the start of the season, the Browns traded quarterback Joshua Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for a 2024 fifth-round pick.



This made Thompson-Robinson the backup instead of Dobbs—who had been in the NFL since 2017 and made two starts for the Titans in 2022—while yielding a minimal return.



While Cleveland clearly didn't plan on relying on its No. 2 QB often this season, it wasn't the best backup plan for a team with playoff aspirations. Would the Browns have won this game with Dobbs under center? Perhaps not, but things couldn't have been any worse, offensively.



Thompson-Robinson looked promising in the preseason, but exhibition games are deceiving. Sunday's loss showed that the rookie is far from a finished product. Thompson-Robinson was just 19-of-36 for 121 yards and three interceptions. With the game moving too fast for Thompson-Robinson to process, the Ravens were able to focus on pressuring the QB and stopping the run.



Cleveland was just 4-of-16 on third down, only recorded 14 first downs, averaged a mere 2.6 yards per play and engineered nothing more than a field-goal drive. Dobbs experience might have at least given the Browns a chance

