3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 4 Loss vs. Broncos

Fields was honest when he told reporters that he'd prefer to be in a less-constrictive offense that didn't ask him to be a pure pocket passer and allowed him to play a little faster mentally.



"That's when I play my best, when I'm just out there playing free and being myself," the quarterback said.

Fields seemed to play more freely against Denver, which has admittedly, been awful defensively. He was virtually perfect in the first half and finished 28-of-35 for 335 yards four touchdowns and an interception. He also tallied 25 yards on four carries.



Moore was a huge piece of the game plan, finishing with a season-high eight catches for 131 yards and a touchdown.



That's the positive here. Fields looked good passing for most of the game, and he and Moore appear to be completely on the same page. That could be enough for Eberflus and the Bears to continue trying to develop the third-year QB instead of punting on the season and eyeing the 2024 quarterback class.



The bad news is that Fields cost the Bears with two second-half turnovers—a fumble that was returned for the game-tying score and an interception with less than a minute remaining.

