Ranking the NBA's 20 Best Individual Star Seasons Since 2000

1 of 22

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The first thing to note is that this exercise is about individual seasons, rather than team success. So, a lot of the campaigns highlighted below didn't end in titles.

What's interesting is that a lot of the best players throughout the game's history weren't able to check that box until their individual numbers came down a bit. Generally speaking, a little more deferring and a little more team play seem more conducive to championship runs.

That doesn't mean the formula below is completely divorced from winning, though. One rule that eliminated Luka Dončić's 2022-23 and Kevin Love's 2013-14 from the list is that players had to make the postseason to qualify. As you'll read, players get credit for winning a Finals MVP too.

In all, this exercise definitely rewards individual production more than win tallies, but those two things often go hand in hand.

To determine the final order, a whopping 8,209 campaigns (regular and postseason combined) were considered by finding, among other things, the box plus/minus ("a basketball box score-based metric that estimates a basketball player's contribution to the team when that player is on the court") and game score ("a rough measure of a player's productivity for a single game") for each.

Points were also awarded for MVP wins and Finals MVP wins (with a little more weight given to the Finals MVPs as one of the two nods to team success in the exercise).

Every individual campaign of 500-plus minutes since the start of 1999-2000 was then sorted by the average of their ranks in each category, which gave us the order below.