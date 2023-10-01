Video: Damian Lillard Gets Shooting Practice in Bucks Facility After Welcome Rally

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

It did not take Damian Lillard long to hit the court for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The seven-time All-Star was traded to the Bucks Wednesday after a long saga that took headlines for much of the Summer. He had his welcome parade to the team Saturday, and following the event, Lillard was able to hit the team's practice facility.

Lillard is seen getting some work in, showcasing some of his sharpshooting skills while also mixing in some fancy dribbling. The weight of the last few months appears to be off his shoulders and he now will have an opportunity to help a contending Bucks team.

Milwaukee went 58-24 in 2022-23, finishing with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The team then fell 4-1 to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in the opening round, putting a brutal ending to an otherwise dominant season.

This prompted a head coaching change, but the addition of Lillard is even more significant. He averaged 32.2 points in 22-23, while also adding 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds across 58 games. He did this for a struggling Blazers team, so adding similar production to a powerhouse Bucks team should make the team a true contender in the Eastern Conference.