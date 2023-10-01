X

NBA

    Video: Damian Lillard Gets Shooting Practice in Bucks Facility After Welcome Rally

    Jack MurrayOctober 1, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 30: Damian Lillard walks with his kids during a welcome rally at Fiserv Forum on September 30, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    It did not take Damian Lillard long to hit the court for the Milwaukee Bucks.

    The seven-time All-Star was traded to the Bucks Wednesday after a long saga that took headlines for much of the Summer. He had his welcome parade to the team Saturday, and following the event, Lillard was able to hit the team's practice facility.

    Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

    He couldn't wait to get some shots up 🥶 <a href="https://t.co/QkFYKG9UW9">pic.twitter.com/QkFYKG9UW9</a>

    Lillard is seen getting some work in, showcasing some of his sharpshooting skills while also mixing in some fancy dribbling. The weight of the last few months appears to be off his shoulders and he now will have an opportunity to help a contending Bucks team.

    Milwaukee went 58-24 in 2022-23, finishing with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The team then fell 4-1 to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in the opening round, putting a brutal ending to an otherwise dominant season.

    This prompted a head coaching change, but the addition of Lillard is even more significant. He averaged 32.2 points in 22-23, while also adding 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds across 58 games. He did this for a struggling Blazers team, so adding similar production to a powerhouse Bucks team should make the team a true contender in the Eastern Conference.

    That would be huge for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has clearly stated his desire to win additional championships. Adding Lillard, who is under contract through 2026, is certainly a terrific way to pursue that goal.

