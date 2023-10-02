X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    Warriors' Draymond Green to Be Reevaluated in 2 Weeks After Ankle Injury Diagnosis

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 2, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 20: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 20, 2023 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)
    Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors confirmed Monday that Draymond Green has a left ankle sprain and will be reevaluated in two weeks.

    Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

    Draymond Green says he feels that his ankle is improving fast, and says he'll be in "even better shape by the time, whenever it is, that I start playing ... it's an opportunity for me to get better and continue to improve."

    With the 2023-24 NBA regular season less than a month away, the four-time All-Star told Andscape's Marc J. Spears he had an ankle injury that was expected to sideline him for four to six weeks.

    "I dodged a bullet and learned that today by the way it's (positively) reacting," he said. "Even with an MRI you don't see the trend of it immediately. The swelling is down."

    The Warriors signed Green to a four-year, $100 million extension in the offseason, a deal that symbolized a much larger commitment by the organization.

    The "two timelines" plan is basically dead after Golden State was unable to balance the long-term development of its young stars with chasing another title. Now, lifting the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy for an eighth time is clearly the objective.

    Bringing Green back also meant there probably wasn't a place for Jordan Poole. Head coach Steve Kerr expressed how he thought Green punching Poole at practice was an inflection point last year.

    Given his age (33), Green is no longer the disruptive two-way force he was in his prime, yet he remains an effective defender and a fulcrum of the Warriors' offense. He averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 2022-23.

    Warriors' Draymond Green to Be Reevaluated in 2 Weeks After Ankle Injury Diagnosis
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    While Stephen Curry is the most important player on Golden State's roster, Kerr needs Green to help set the tone on the court each night.