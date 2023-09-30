X

    Quinn Ewers, Jonathon Brooks' Explosive Play Dazzles Fans as Texas Beat Kansas

    Jack MurraySeptember 30, 2023

    Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) breaks away for a touchdown run against Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    AP Photo/Eric Gay

    Two seasons ago, the Kansas Jayhawks stormed into Austin and took a 57-56 victory over the Texas Longhorns. In 2023, the two teams entered Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium undefeated and ranked in the Top 25.

    This time, however, it was the No. 3 Longhorns who had the last laugh on the No. 24 Jayhawks.

    Texas Football @TexasFootball

    HORNS WIN 🤘 <a href="https://t.co/NY5TTUGQUE">pic.twitter.com/NY5TTUGQUE</a>

    Texas Longhorns @TexasLonghorns

    5-0 🤘<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a> <a href="https://t.co/czq7Xf5RXn">pic.twitter.com/czq7Xf5RXn</a>

    Kansas kept it close in the first half but Texas took control in the second, winning 40-14 and improving to 5-0 on the season. The Longhorns produced 661 yards of total offense, had 32 first downs to just 11 for Kansas and held a significant 40:26-19:34 advantage in time of possession.

    Quarterback Quinn Ewers was solid, going 25-of-35 for 325 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also was effective on the ground, having seven rushes for 40 yards and two touchdowns. This included a 33-yard scamper and a one-yard race to the pylon.

    Texas Football @TexasFootball

    DUAL-THREAT 🤘 <a href="https://t.co/VHidzwaZmM">pic.twitter.com/VHidzwaZmM</a>

    Texas Football @TexasFootball

    What we like to see 🤘 <a href="https://twitter.com/QuinnEwers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@QuinnEwers</a> <a href="https://t.co/G9CKVuxq2S">pic.twitter.com/G9CKVuxq2S</a>

    This continued a string of solid games for the sophomore quarterback as he continues to steer the Longhorns to success.

    However, running back Jonathon Brooks was the true superstar of the day.

    Texas Football @TexasFootball

    Feed Him 🍽️ <a href="https://t.co/7gsG7adFW1">pic.twitter.com/7gsG7adFW1</a>

    Texas Football @TexasFootball

    JonatHIM 🤘 <a href="https://twitter.com/2brookss?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@2brookss</a> <br>✅ first 200+ yard game<br><br>📺 ABC <a href="https://t.co/Tvhpxo11fp">pic.twitter.com/Tvhpxo11fp</a>

    Brooks had 21 carries for 218 yards and two touchdowns. This included a 54-yard touchdown run, a separate 67-yard rush and an average of 10.4 yards per carry.

    Fans on social media praised Brooks' performance and stated that he has further proved to be the next great Longhorn running back.

    CJ Vogel @CJVogel_TFB

    Jonathon Brooks legacy game incoming.

    John Bianco @UT_Bianco

    Jonathon Brooks has had a run of 40 or more yards in each of the last 3 games🤘🏻 <a href="https://t.co/Kn9jH306EU">https://t.co/Kn9jH306EU</a>

    HornSports @HornSports

    TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS!!!! Jonathon Brooks to the HOUSE with a 54-yard TD run right up the middle of the Jayhawks defense.

    Hook'em Headlines @HookemHeadlines

    Texas RB Jonathon Brooks has now rushed for the most yards in a single game of any Big 12 RB against a P5 opponent this season, with 202 yards.

    Hook'em Headlines @HookemHeadlines

    Texas RB Jonathon Brooks is over 100 rushing yards for the third straight week. <a href="https://t.co/5GN8FaFNjY">pic.twitter.com/5GN8FaFNjY</a>

    RanDynasty @ran_dynasty

    Jonathon Brooks 17 - 202 - 2 TDs 🤘<br><br>Great job replacing Bijan &amp; Roschon <a href="https://t.co/OgVzvlJoqv">pic.twitter.com/OgVzvlJoqv</a>

    Leah Vann @LVann_Sports

    I just keep thinking about that time Jonathon Brooks told us he's not that fast. And this is the third game in a row he's had an explosive run. <br><br>He rounds the left side for a 67-yard gain to open this Texas drive. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a>

    Champagne 🧟‍♂️ @FlockAsOne

    I like Jonathon Brooks' game a lot

    Herbert Von Solti @SoltiVon

    Jonathon Brooks putting up more numbers than Bijan....

    While Brooks was the main star, Ewers still received significant praise as well as he continues to showcase some duel threat ability. Many pointed to him as a Heisman candidate while he also garnered some comparisons to other legendary Longhorn quarterbacks.

    Texas Football @TexasFootball

    Gotta respect the wheels 🤘 <a href="https://t.co/rUHQVDT3K6">pic.twitter.com/rUHQVDT3K6</a>

    Joshua Gonzalez @ihatekale1

    Through his first 15 games at Texas. Quinn Ewers has 11 wins 4 losses with 3535 yards passing and 24TD's 7 Int. Keep it up young buck! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a>

    Vaccaro @kevinvaccaro

    🐐🐐🐐<br><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/QuinnEwers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@QuinnEwers</a>

    TheRedRamos @RedRamosGaming

    Another Saturday where Quinn Ewers shows he's a top 3 college quarterback

    Austin 🦆 @deviousduck_

    Quinn Ewers for heisman 👀 <a href="https://t.co/CZcDzihj5Z">pic.twitter.com/CZcDzihj5Z</a>

    Luke Quintero @1FidelCashflow

    QUINN EWERS FOR IS A LOCK FOR THE HEISMAN

    Kyle Pennekamp @kylepennekamp

    That run for the corner finally did it:<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QuinnEwers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QuinnEwers</a> has me. He's taken the mental step.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texas</a>

    Brian Sporman @BrianSporman

    Another dominating performance from <a href="https://twitter.com/QuinnEwers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@QuinnEwers</a> 5-0. Big game next week let's go

    Michael Kelminson @mjk2341

    Losing the weight really has done wonders for Quinn Ewers' speed. He's a dual threat now.

    Joe Scanlan @JoeScanlanTV

    Quinn Ewers or Vince Young? Who is this man?? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a>

    The Longhorns are now 5-0 for the first time since 2009. That team went on to go 13-0 in the regular season and reached the BCS National Championship, losing 37-21 to Alabama.

    While Texas have a long way to go to reach those heights and potentially exceed them, the current track they are on is surely positive. Still, the Longhorns next matchup provides little room for error.

    Texas will be back at home next week to host No. 14 Oklahoma in this year's Red River Rivalry matchup. This will be the last time this matchup occurs in the Big-12 as both team's will be moving to the SEC next season.

    That game is set to kick off October 7 at noon E.T.