Quinn Ewers, Jonathon Brooks' Explosive Play Dazzles Fans as Texas Beat Kansas

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Two seasons ago, the Kansas Jayhawks stormed into Austin and took a 57-56 victory over the Texas Longhorns. In 2023, the two teams entered Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium undefeated and ranked in the Top 25.

This time, however, it was the No. 3 Longhorns who had the last laugh on the No. 24 Jayhawks.

Kansas kept it close in the first half but Texas took control in the second, winning 40-14 and improving to 5-0 on the season. The Longhorns produced 661 yards of total offense, had 32 first downs to just 11 for Kansas and held a significant 40:26-19:34 advantage in time of possession.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers was solid, going 25-of-35 for 325 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also was effective on the ground, having seven rushes for 40 yards and two touchdowns. This included a 33-yard scamper and a one-yard race to the pylon.

This continued a string of solid games for the sophomore quarterback as he continues to steer the Longhorns to success.

However, running back Jonathon Brooks was the true superstar of the day.

Brooks had 21 carries for 218 yards and two touchdowns. This included a 54-yard touchdown run, a separate 67-yard rush and an average of 10.4 yards per carry.

Fans on social media praised Brooks' performance and stated that he has further proved to be the next great Longhorn running back.

While Brooks was the main star, Ewers still received significant praise as well as he continues to showcase some duel threat ability. Many pointed to him as a Heisman candidate while he also garnered some comparisons to other legendary Longhorn quarterbacks.

The Longhorns are now 5-0 for the first time since 2009. That team went on to go 13-0 in the regular season and reached the BCS National Championship, losing 37-21 to Alabama.

While Texas have a long way to go to reach those heights and potentially exceed them, the current track they are on is surely positive. Still, the Longhorns next matchup provides little room for error.

Texas will be back at home next week to host No. 14 Oklahoma in this year's Red River Rivalry matchup. This will be the last time this matchup occurs in the Big-12 as both team's will be moving to the SEC next season.