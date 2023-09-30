NFL Rumors: Bills' Von Miller to Resume Practicing amid Knee Injury Recovery

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills star Von Miller is expected to resume practicing when his team prepares for a Week 5 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Bills ruled Miller out for the first four games of the season by placing him on the physically unable to perform list as he continued his recovery from a torn ACL.

Practicing again wouldn't guarantee the eight-time Pro Bowler is on the field against Jacksonville. Schefter noted the Bills will have a three-week window to determine whether to place him on the 53-man active roster.

"The Bills still are unsure on a specific timetable for Miller, who did not practice throughout the summer," Schefter reported. "But the Bills want to see what type of shape Miller is in and will be cautious as they bring back the veteran linebacker, according to a source."

Buffalo signed Miller to a six-year, $120 million deal ahead of the 2022 season, a sign of its ambitions after going toe-to-toe with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round.

The three-time All-Pro was largely performing as expected before suffering his knee injury. He tied for the team lead in sacks (eight) despite missing the final five games.

Miller's absence was also glaring in the playoffs, when Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns and was sacked just once in a divisional round loss for Buffalo.

Pass defense has been a strength for the Bills so far. They rank third in yards allowed (142.3 per game) and are tied for third in sacks (12). Leonard Floyd, who arrived in the offseason to help address the uncertainty over Miller's availability, already has 3.5 sacks.