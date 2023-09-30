Shedeur Sanders: Colorado's 2nd-Half Rally vs. Caleb Williams, USC Means 'Nothing'

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Colorado Buffaloes nearly completed a miraculous second-half comeback against the USC Trojans on Saturday before falling 48-41 to Lincoln Riley's squad, but quarterback Shedeur Sanders isn't putting much stock into the late rally.

"Nothing," Sanders told reporters when asked what rallying in the second half meant to the team. "We just lost."

