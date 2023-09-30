Félix Bautista, Orioles Agree to 2-Year Contract; Closer to Have Tommy John Surgery

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles closer Félix Bautista agreed to a two-year contract on Saturday, but it was also announced that he will undergo Tommy John surgery.

According to Steve Melewski of MASN Sports, Orioles general manager Mike Elias announced Saturday that Bautista will undergo Tommy John surgery in the next week or two, meaning he will miss the playoffs and likely the entire 2024 season.

Bautista and the Orioles also agreed to a guaranteed deal through 2025, which would have been his first arbitration year.

In late August, the Orioles place Bautista on the injured list with an injury to the UCL in his throwing elbow. Bautista recently began throwing again, but the decision was made to shut him down and opt for surgery.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.