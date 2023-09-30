Woj: Blazers' Joe Cronin Sought to Eliminate 'Emotion' in Damian Lillard Trade Talks

AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin's public approach matched how he operated behind the scenes when it came to the Damian Lillard saga, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Cronin talked to his staff about controlling the tempo of the talks, slowing the process and using July and August to explore the marketplace," Wojnarowski reported.

The report added that other NBA executives told Cronin he should act in the Blazers' best interest and basically not accept a lesser deal if that's what was required to get Lillard to his preferred destination, the Miami Heat.

"Through it all, Cronin told himself: Eliminate the emotion, the frustration, the fatigue," Wojnarowski wrote. "And most of all, Cronin implored himself: Don't settle. Don't let yourself settle.

Some would contend Cronin did let his emotion get the better of him in the end.

Deandre Ayton and Jrue Holiday headlined Portland's trade return from a three-deal deal that included the Milwaukee Bucks. The Blazers also received a 2029 first-round pick from the Bucks and the swap rights to Milwaukee's 2028 and 2030 first-rounders.

Maybe that's less than Cronin could've netted from the Heat.

ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported Miami initially put Tyler Herro and two first-rounders on the table, but it doesn't appear that was the team's final offer. Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes offered more insight shortly after the Lillard trade was arranged:

"The Heat say they never had a legitimate opportunity to negotiate. Throughout the process, they felt Portland allowed emotions to get in the way of business. Lillard's camp believed it had become personal.

"Miami believes it could have included a third team and netted the Trail Blazers up to three first-round picks with the inclusion of Tyler Herro."

Others will come to Cronin's defense.

While the Bucks may not have been Lillard's first choice, getting to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo is a pretty good consolation prize. Milwaukee is one of the strongest teams in the Eastern Conference on paper now as well.

Portland's haul is nothing to scoff at, either, especially if Cronin can turn around and flip Holiday. The 33-year-old might actually be a better trade asset than Herro thanks to his track record and two-way ability.