NFL Week 4 Odds: Best Picks to Bet on Sunday's Schedule

Sunday night's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets is likely to be a lopsided affair. The Chiefs are favorited to win, and they could end up pulling away by a sizable margin.

That doesn't necessarily mean it will be a high-scoring contest, though. The Jets have a solid defense, and they may not allow Kansas City to put up a huge number of points. The problem for New York is that its offense is likely to put up much less with Zach Wilson still at quarterback.

The Chiefs could put up close to 30 points (if not more), and the combined total could still be 41 or less. The only way this game features 42 or more points is if Kansas City is able to pull too far ahead, allowing the Jets to score a good bit in garbage time.

It should be safe to assume that there will be 41 or fewer total points in this matchup. There won't be enough offense from New York's side for the over to hit.

