NFL Week 4 Odds: Best Picks to Bet on Sunday's Schedule

NFL Week 4 Odds: Best Picks to Bet on Sunday's ScheduleOctober 1, 2023
A ton of NFL action is on tap for Sunday, with 14 Week 4 matchups on the slate. And things will kick off early, as the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET in London.
So it'll be a day filled with thrilling matchups from start to finish. There are three teams that remain unbeaten through three weeks, and they'll all be looking to improve to 4-0: the Miami Dolphins (at Buffalo Bills), the Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Washington Commanders) and the San Francisco 49ers (vs. Arizona Cardinals).
Which favorites will win as expected? Are there any underdogs that could prevail? Bettors will be trying to figure that out before Sunday's contests kick off.
With that in mind, here are some of the best potential bets to make for Sunday's Week 4 action. (All lines/odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.)
Jaguars (-3) over Falcons (-120)
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a disappointing Week 3 performance in which they lost 37-17 to the Houston Texans in an AFC South upset. But Jacksonville is a better team than it showed last week, and it has a chance to get back on track in Week 4.
On Sunday in London, the Jags will look to take down the Atlanta Falcons, who opened the season with back-to-back wins before losing to the Detroit Lions last week. So it should be a competitive matchup when Jacksonville and Atlanta go head-to-head.
The Falcons' defense has been playing well, but the unit hasn't had a ton of tough tests so far. That will likely change this week, as the Jaguars' offense is filled with playmakers surrounding talented young quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
This game shouldn't be a blowout by any means. But Jacksonville should be in control late, and it should pull away a bit to win by at least four points.
Bengals (-2.5) over Titans (-118)
One of the more surprising teams early in the 2023 season has been the Cincinnati Bengals, who have started slow at 1-2. Not only did they lose their first two games, but they weren't exactly the most impressive in their 19-16 home win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.
At some point, the Bengals should get going. And that could begin to happen in Week 4, when they're on the road to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Tennessee's defense has been playing well, allowing only 240 total yards per game over the first three weeks (the second fewest in the NFL). However, Cincinnati's offense has big-time playmakers, so it will be a much greater challenge for the Titans.
The Bengals are a better team than they've shown so far, and they're due for a breakout here soon. It wouldn't be surprising if that happens at the Sunday. But at the least, they'll win by three points, making this a probable safe bet.
Under 41.5 Total Points for Chiefs-Jets (-110)
Sunday night's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets is likely to be a lopsided affair. The Chiefs are favorited to win, and they could end up pulling away by a sizable margin.
That doesn't necessarily mean it will be a high-scoring contest, though. The Jets have a solid defense, and they may not allow Kansas City to put up a huge number of points. The problem for New York is that its offense is likely to put up much less with Zach Wilson still at quarterback.
The Chiefs could put up close to 30 points (if not more), and the combined total could still be 41 or less. The only way this game features 42 or more points is if Kansas City is able to pull too far ahead, allowing the Jets to score a good bit in garbage time.
It should be safe to assume that there will be 41 or fewer total points in this matchup. There won't be enough offense from New York's side for the over to hit.
