Ryder Cup 2023 Leaderboard: Europe Dominates Friday Play, Leads USA 6.5-1.5

Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Europe is off to a roaring start at the 2023 Ryder Cup with a 6.5-1.5 lead against the United States after Friday's action from Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy.

Team USA didn't win a single match in either session for the first time in Ryder Cup history.

This marks the first time the United States has trailed by more than two points after the first day of competition at the Ryder Cup since 2004 (also 6.5 to 1.5). Europe went on to win that event by a final score of 18.5 to 9.5.

Ryder Cup Results - Foursome Matches

Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def. Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (United States), 4 & 3

Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Åberg (Europe) def. Max Homa/Brian Harman (United States), 4 & 3

Shane Lowry/Sepp Straka (Europe) def. Rickie Fowler/Collin Morikawa (United States), 2 & 1

Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (United States), 2 & 1

The morning session was a historic moment for the European squad, as they swept the foursomes to take a 4-0 lead right out of the gate. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton set the tone with a 4 and 3 win over Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns in the first match.

It seemed to be an indication of how things were going to go for Europe when Rahm nearly hit an ace on the par-three seventh hole.

Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg kept the positive momentum going in the second match. They scored a 4 and 3 victory over Max Homa and Brian Harman. The American duo were able to battle back by winning the third and fourth holes after dropping the first two, but Hovland and Åberg immediately went back on top by taking holes five and six.

The final two foursome matches were closer, but the U.S. still couldn't get over the hump. Xander Schauffele missed a four-foot par putt on No. 15 that allowed Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood to open up a two-hole lead.

Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay were able to win the 16th hole to get back within one, but McIlroy's tee shot on 17 set up Fleetwood for an easy birdie putt to seal the win for the European team.

Ryder Cup Results - Four-Ball Matches

Viktor Hovland/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) tied Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (United States)

Jon Rahm/Nicolai Højgaard (Europe) tied Scottie Scheffler/Brooks Koepka (United States)

Robert MacIntyre/Justin Rose (Europe) tied Max Homa/Wyndham Clark (United States)

Rory McIlroy/Matthew Fitzpatrick (Europe) def. Collin Morikawa/Xander Schauffele (United States), 5 & 3

Things did get better for the U.S. in the four-ball session, though not enough to put a dent in Europe's lead. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth got the first points for the Americans when they tied Hovland and Hatton, but they were up two after 13 holes.

Hovland and Hatton squared the match thanks to birdies on 14 and 16 by Hatton. The two teams stayed even on the final two holes to each get one-half point.

Scheffler and Brooks Koepka were on the verge of getting the first match win for the United States. They went one up when Scheffler sank a birdie putt on No. 17.

They looked to be in a great spot after Koepka sank a birdie putt on 18. But in a moment not quite out of Happy Gilmore—there wasn't a fallen tower obstructing the hole—Rahm decided to show everyone up by draining an eagle putt to halve the match.

As impressive as that what, it might have been the second-best shot Rahm had in the match. His chip from just off the green on No. 16 landed in the bottom of the cup and squared things up.

The most dominant performance of the four-ball session belonged to McIlroy and Matthew Fitzpatrick against Schauffele and Collin Morikawa. They won six consecutive holes from No. 2 to 7 to go six up.

Schauffele and Morikawa tried to claw their way back by winning No. 11 and 12, but that was as good as things got for them. McIlroy's birdie on No. 15 gave the European team the win and a full point.

Team USA's last shot for a full point in a match came from Homa and Wyndham Clark against Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre. They were up two after Clark's birdie on No. 13 and maintained the advantage after the two teams traded par putts on 14.

Rose made a birdie putt on the par-five 18th hole to even the match.

Saturday will feature another round of foursome and four-ball matches. The European team could win the Ryder Cup if it sweeps all eight matches tomorrow.