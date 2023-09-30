Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

1 of 3

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers



2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons



3. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys



4. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars



5. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks



6. Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts



7. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders



8. James Cook, Buffalo Bills



9. D'Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles



10. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins



11. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams



12. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals



13. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans



14. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots



15. Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers



16. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints



17. Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings



18. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals



19. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



20. Javone Williams, Denver Broncos



Waiver Target: Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears



Chicago Bears rookie running back Roschon Johnson saw a season-high eight carries against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 while catching a pair of passes.



While the fourth-round pick out of Texas finished with an underwhelming 49 scrimmage yards, his increased usage points to future upside. With at least two catches in every game, Johnson also has a manageable PPR floor.



Quarterback Justin Fields leads the Bears in rushing, but Johnson leads the team in yards per carry (5.3).



Managers needing a spot starter this week might consider Johnson, as he has a great matchup against a struggling Denver Broncos defense. Denver won't get gashed every week as it did against the Miami Dolphins, but the fact remains that no team has surrendered more fantasy points to opposing RBs this season.

