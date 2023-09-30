Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each PositionSeptember 30, 2023
The Detroit Lions kicked off Week 4 with a huge win over the rival Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. It was a thrilling game for some fantasy fans—David Montgomery scored three touchdowns in his return from a thigh injury—but it leaves managers with fewer flex options for the week.
Injuries have already shrunk the player pool this season, meaning many managers may be scrambling for alternatives in Week 4.
Below, we'll examine our top remaining options for the flex spot. We'll rank our top point-per-reception (PPR) plays at each position—running back, wide receiver and tight end—and identify an enticing waiver wire target for each.
All rankings and picks are based on PPR scoring.
Running Back
1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
3. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
4. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
5. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
6. Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts
7. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
8. James Cook, Buffalo Bills
9. D'Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles
10. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins
11. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
12. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
13. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
14. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
15. Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers
16. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
17. Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings
18. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
19. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Javone Williams, Denver Broncos
Waiver Target: Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears rookie running back Roschon Johnson saw a season-high eight carries against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 while catching a pair of passes.
While the fourth-round pick out of Texas finished with an underwhelming 49 scrimmage yards, his increased usage points to future upside. With at least two catches in every game, Johnson also has a manageable PPR floor.
Quarterback Justin Fields leads the Bears in rushing, but Johnson leads the team in yards per carry (5.3).
Managers needing a spot starter this week might consider Johnson, as he has a great matchup against a struggling Denver Broncos defense. Denver won't get gashed every week as it did against the Miami Dolphins, but the fact remains that no team has surrendered more fantasy points to opposing RBs this season.
Johnson is rostered in 52 percent of Yahoo leagues and 42 percent of ESPN leagues.
Wide Receiver
1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
3. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
5. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
6. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
7. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
8. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
9. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
10. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
11. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
12. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
13. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
14. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
15. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars
16. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts
17. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
19. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers
20. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders
Waiver Target: Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
If you haven't grabbed Los Angeles Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston yet, now is the time. The rookie wideout is still only rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues and 52 percent of ESPN leagues.
Johnston's roster percentage will soon rise, as the Chargers have lost No. 2 receiver Mike Williams for the season to a torn ACL.
"It's the toughest kind of news,"
coach Brandon Staley said, per ESPN's Kris Rhim. "Mike's one of my favorites."
Williams' absence should mean an increased role for Johnston, who has had a slow start, statistically. The TCU product has caught just five passes on eight targets for 26 yards.
Johnston is most valuable as a draft-and-stash candidate, though against a middling Las Vegas Raiders pass defense, he's a reasonable emergency flex start.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Darren Waller, New York Giants
3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
4. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
5. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
7. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
9. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
10. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Williams' injury could also mean increased targets for Chargers tight end Donald Parham. The 26-year-old has caught just six passes for 33 yards this season but has found the end zone three times.
Parham is coming off a two-catch, two-touchdown performance against the Minnesota Vikings.
While Parham has been a touchdown-dependent fantasy option, he should have a higher floor this week. L.A. may go with more two-tight-end sets in the wake of Williams' injury, and the Raiders have struggled to contain opposing tight ends.
Only six teams have allowed more fantasy points to opposing tight ends than Las Vegas this season. Parham is rostered in just 11 percent of Yahoo leagues and four percent of ESPN leagues.
*Fantasy scoring and roster information from FantasyPros.