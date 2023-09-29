Deion Sanders Says He Thinks 'Half The NBA' Will Be Attending USC vs. Colorado

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Pac-12 marquee showdown between USC and Colorado on Saturday is apparently going to be attracting a large group of professional athletes.

On Thursday's episode of the Colorado Football Coaches Show (h/t Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today), Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders said he thinks "half the NBA" will be at Folsom Field.

Per Josh Tolle of BuffsBeat, LeBron and Bronny James, Matthew McConaughey, Jay-Z, Will Ferrell, Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg are among the celebrities expected to attend.

It's not a surprise that this game would attract a lot of attention from a high-profile athletes and celebrities.

Colorado football already feels like an event just four games into Sanders' tenure with the program. Every game has been featured on national television, with three of the four contests in prime afternoon spots on either Fox or ABC.

USC looks like a legitimate national title contender amid a 4-0 start. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is a national superstar and remains the presumptive favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

If there is a surprise about the number of celebrities and athletes that might be in attendance, it's that all of those people are going to be awake when the game begins.

Since Fox is broadcasting the game and they are sending their Big Noon Kickoff pregame show to Boulder, kickoff for the USC-Colorado showdown is at 10 a.m. local time.