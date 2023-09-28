Woj: Giannis Antetokounmpo Had No Direct Role in Bucks' Damian Lillard Trade

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play a direct role in the Milwaukee Bucks' acquisition of Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Directly, he literally played no role," Wojnarowski said Thursday on NBA Today.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst did not present the trade idea to Antetokounmpo because it involved Jrue Holiday going the other way, per Wojnarowski.

"The relationship there, the reverence that this organization and these players have for Holiday, he did not want to put that to Giannis Antetokounmpo and have him have that on his conscience to sign off on it, or not sign off on it," Wojnarowski said.

Holiday, who spent three seasons with the Bucks, was part of a large haul the Blazers received as part of Wednesday's three-team trade. Portland also brought in Deandre Ayton and a 2029 first-round draft pick.

During the three years Antetokounmpo and Holiday spent together in Milwaukee, the two played 161 regular-season games side-by-side and won the franchise's first title in 50 years.

"He decided ultimately—Jon Horst did—this is a decision I have to make as GM, along with the ownership," Wojnarowski said.

The EPSN insider added that although Antetokounmpo was not directly involved in the trade, he had an impact on the Bucks' decision in a "broader scope."

"Horst makes this decision, the Bucks make this decision, believing that this gives them the best chance to win more titles, to contend over a longer period of time with...and of course, it gives them, they think, a better chance to get [Antetokounmpo] to do a new deal with them," Wojnarowski said.

ESPN's Bobby Marks said earlier this month that Holiday leaving could negatively impact the likelihood Antetokounmpo signs a long-term extension in Milwaukee.

"I would be concerned [about Antetokounmpo's decision] based on what happens with Jrue Holiday," Marks said. "I think that's going to be the x-factor and what I am going to keep an eye on."

Antetokounmpo, who holds a $36.3 million player option for 2024-25, is heading into the final guaranteed year of his contract with the Bucks.

The Bucks reportedly offered the two-time MVP a three-year, $186.6 million extension days before trading for Lillard, per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick. It is not yet clear if Antetokounmpo will sign the offer.