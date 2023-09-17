NBA Insider 'Would Be Concerned' About Giannis' Bucks Future If Jrue Holiday Leaves

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo's long-term future in Milwaukee looks uncertain and the fate of one of his co-stars could be a swing factor.

ESPN's Bobby Marks spoke about the situation on NBA Radio on Sirius XM, stating that the decision the team makes in regard to guard Jrue Hollday's future may be what makes Giannis make a decision about his future.

"I would be concerned based on what happens with Jrue Holliday," Marks said. "I think that's going to be the x-factor and what I am going to keep an eye on. Holliday is extension eligible February 22nd and potentially could be a free agent next year. What does Milwaukee do with him? If they lose him, they are in big trouble."

Holliday is entering his fourth season with the Bucks and earned his second All-Star nod in 2022-23. He has averaged 18.4 points, 6.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds in his time with the team and helped the team win the 2021 NBA Championship.

His best value perhaps comes on defense as he is a five-time All-Defensive honoree. He is entering the final year of his contract, although he does have a player option for 2024-25 worth $37.3 million.

Still, he will likely seek a contract with term and Marks was hesitant to believe that the Bucks want to give the 33-year-old Holliday significant term.

However, parting with Holliday after the season would not be a great sign of remaining a title contender and that is precisely what Antetokounmpo desires. His non-committal attitude comes strictly from his desire to win another championship and losing Holliday without an equal replacement does not satisfy that desire.