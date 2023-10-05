18 Offseason Moves That Shaped the 2023 MLB Playoff Picture

18 of 18

The Transaction: Miami Marlins trade Pablo López, Byron Chourio and Jose Salas to Minnesota Twins for Luis Arraez

In the long run, maybe this trade ends up being a clear win for Minnesota. Both Chourio and Salas are likely several years away from making the big leagues, but they are both already top 30 in Minnesota's farm system, per MLB.com.

For now, though, what a colossally great trade this was for both teams.

Miami had a well-documented surplus of young starting pitchers, which led to speculation that they might trade away López at last year's deadline. But they waited until January to make their move, getting the reigning AL batting champ who would end up flirting with a .400 batting average for a few months.

Even with Arraez, the Marlins scored fewer runs than any other NL team. Remove him from the equation and Miami's offense probably gives Oakland a run for its money for worst in the majors.

Meanwhile, López was stellar for the Twins, almost leading the American League in strikeouts with 234 of them.

Minnesota's pitching was decent in 2022, but it was maybe the best pitching staff in the majors in 2023 with the addition of López.

Both Arraez and López were named All-Stars.

Arraez won another batting title and should get NL MVP votes. López will probably get some AL Cy Young votes, even though teammate Sonny Gray had a better season.