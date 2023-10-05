MLB World Series 2023 Odds: Breaking Down Chances of Final 8 Teams

2 of 8

Regular Season Record: 87-75

Division Series Matchup: Houston Astros

Odds to Win World Series: +1000

Why They'll Survive

Easily the biggest development for the Twins in their defeat of the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card Series was the play of Royce Lewis.

It had been unclear as to whether he'd even be good to go for the series, yet he came through with two home runs right off the proverbial bat in Game 1. That's a key piece of a monster second half for Minnesota's offense who seems to be just fine, thank you.

Otherwise, nobody should be surprised that Twins hurlers limited Blue Jays hitters to one run with 19 strikeouts in the two games. Pitching was what the Twins did best in the regular season, as they ranked fifth with a 3.87 ERA and first with 1,560 strikeouts.

Why They'll Go Home

Nobody is that impressed that the Twins beat the Blue Jays, right? Toronto never really lived up to its billing this year and was notably ineffective when fighting within its weight class, going 43-50 against teams with winning records.