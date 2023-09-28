49ers Players Who Should be on the Trade Block After Week 3September 28, 2023
49ers Players Who Should be on the Trade Block After Week 3
The San Francisco 49ers do not have many reasons to make a trade after Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
The only deals the 49ers could possibly make would be triggered by the interests of other teams.
Kyle Shanahan's team should put a high price tag on any fringe offensive skill-position player who may be coveted by other franchises due to injuries and lack of performance on their current squad.
The running back depth chart will always be discussed because the 49ers have Christian McCaffrey and most other teams do not have a comparable lead running back.
San Francisco should feel no obligation to trade anyone to help a struggling team, but if that were to happen, running back seems like the logical position for any deals.
Jordan Mason
Jordan Mason does not have a path to carries at the moment.
McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell are the top two running backs on the roster and the 49ers usually get some other players involved in the ground attack as well.
Mason's lack of carries for the 49ers means that other teams do not have a book on what he is capable of doing at the NFL level.
But this is the running-back hungry NFL where a handful of significant injuries have already occurred at the position.
Mason could go to the 49ers front office and ask for a trade, but even then the price tag may be too high because the NFC West side should take advantage of the need a team without running back production would have.
Jauan Jennings
Jauan Jennings leaving San Francisco falls under the unlikely category.
However, there is a path in which the impending free agent could be used as a second-half rental by a team in need of help at wide receiver.
The 49ers started to get Ronnie Bell involved in the offense in the Week 3 win over the New York Giants.
Bell's development as a potential big-play threat alongside Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk could lead to more playing time and could squeeze Jennings out of some offensive snaps.
That seems like the only scenario in which the 49ers would look to give Jennings away on the trade market, and in reality, it is one of the few realistic situations in which the Niners would trade someone right now.
Sam Darnold
The string of injuries and poor performances at quarterback in 2023 could lead the 49ers receiving calls for Sam Darnold at some point.
Darnold is not going back to the New York Jets, the team with the most pressing need at quarterback entering Week 4, but one or two other squads could be interested.
The Chicago Bears seem like a team who could reach out if Justin Fields continues to struggle. The list of teams with a quarterback need will continue to grow as the season goes on.
Darnold seems happy with his backup role to Brock Purdy, but if the right starting opportunity comes along, he might be willing to accept it.
Again, the 49ers should not be active in trade talks right now, but if the right team and offer come calling, they can at least consider deals with for some of their depth pieces.