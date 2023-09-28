Wilt Chamberlain Game-Worn Lakers Jersey From 1972 NBA Finals Sells for $4.9M

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The jersey Wilt Chamberlain was wearing when he won one of his two championships reportedly sold for $4.9 million.

According to Darren Rovell of Action Network, the jersey the big man wore for Game 5 of the 1972 NBA Finals between his Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks sold at Sotheby's with one bid at the reserve price:

Chamberlain was the NBA Finals MVP that year and posted a double-double of 24 points and 29 rebounds in the closeout 114-100 victory. Even with players such as Walt Frazier and Jerry Lucas, the Knicks had no answers for the Hall of Fame big man.

While he is rarely mentioned alongside the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar when it comes to debates about the best player in NBA history, Chamberlain was unstoppable at his peak and amassed a resume that included two championships, four MVPs, 10 All-NBA selections, seven scoring titles, 11 rebounding titles and 13 All-Star selections.

Few big men were ever as dominant as he was, and he propelled the Lakers to a title in that 1971-72 season.