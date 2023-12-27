Brandon Dorlus NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Oregon DL

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 290

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Good blend of strength and movement skills.

— Solid get-off, decent reaction to the snap and accelerates off the line of scrimmage well.

— Impressive arm-over move with quick hands and the agility to clear his lower half and win around the edges.

— Has the strength to pull off a push-pull move against weaker offensive linemen.

— Bull rush can be effective when he doesn't dance at the line of scrimmage. Has the strength and leg drive to collapse the pocket against offensive tackles.

— Has some pop in his hands to get extension and set the edge versus offensive linemen against the run.

NEGATIVES

— Subpar pad level, which impacts his ability to take on double-teams and down blocks.

— Not very physical at the point of attack.

— Block recognition as a run defender is a little late. Has instances where he's slow to react and doesn't put himself in a good position to stay in his gap.

— Will also lose gap control when he gets too involved with the offensive lineman and doesn't recognize the running back going through his gap.

— Kind of a tweener positionally with his body type and skill set.

2023 STATISTICS

--

NOTES

— Born March 22, 2001

— 3-star recruit in 2019 class, per 247sports

— Injuries: 2022 (Shoulder, missed spring practices)

OVERALL

Brandon Dorlus is a versatile defensive lineman who lined up at several different spots at Oregon. He has a good blend of strength and athleticism, which gives him several traits that will transfer over to the NFL and give him a high ceiling.

As a pass-rusher, Dorlus has active hands and a few moves he can win with, most notably an arm-over or swim move. He also has decent agility to be an effective looper in line games and has flashed the ability to get pressure with power using a push-pull move or a bull rush.

For the latter, he does have a habit of dancing too much at the line of scrimmage, but he can get pressure when he just fires off the ball.

The Oregon product's strength does show up against the run, as he's able to get extension on blocks and can set the edge against offensive tackles. However, his instincts are a work in progress, as his block recognition and gap control can be an issue. He's also not great at shedding or getting off blocks, either.

It's unclear where Dorlus will play in the NFL, as he is a bit of a tweener. He primarily lined up as an edge in Eugene, but he isn't a good enough athlete to play there every down in the pros. He also struggles against double-teams and isn't big enough to line up as a 3-technique.

It might take a creative defensive coordinator to find Dorlus' optimal position and get the most out of his skill set. But generally speaking, he could be a good option as a 4i- to 5-technique defensive end in odd fronts.

GRADE: 7.2 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 56

POSITION RANK: DL4

PRO COMPARISON: Justin Madubuike