Zach Frazier NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for West Virginia IOL

POSITIVES

— Stout, squatty build with the center of gravity, core and grip strength to capture, sustain and win leverage through contact. High-level wrestling background is evident on film.

— Proficient zone and gap run-blocker with a good feel to decipher post-snap movement, wall off and create alleys working combination blocks.

— Can generate power on demand to uproot defensive tackles and create a lane on base and angle-drive blocks.

— Quality puller with good power and enough quickness to intersect targets on the move to log, seal or kick-out defenders.

— Quarterbacks the line pre-snap by making all the calls and is a quick-processor post-snap to be a force multiplier, decipher games and work off multiple threats effectively.

NEGATIVES

— Inconsistent strike timing and location with his hands as a pass-protector can lead to shifty sub-package rushers gaining quick access to his edges.

— Needs to speed up getting his snap hand off the ball onto head-up defenders to prevent getting it targeted and trapped.

— Average-level athletic ability and agility.

2023 STATISTICS

NOTES

— Former 3-star interior offensive line recruit out of Fairmont High School in West Virginia where he was a two-time state champion in football and four-time heavyweight state champion wrestler with two career losses

— First true freshman offensive linemen to start at West Virginia since 1980

— Academic All-Big 12 first team in 2020, 2021 and 2022

— Two-time winner (2021 & 2022) of the Iron Mountaineer Award, given to the most outstanding performers in WVU's offseason strength and conditioning program

— 47 career starts (so far) including 38 at center and nine at left guard

— Accepted an invite to the 2024 Senior Bowl

OVERALL

Zach Frazier is a four-year starter inside West Virginia's multiple, run-heavy scheme (64-46 run-pass split) with 47 career starts (38 at center and nine at left guard).

Frazier has a squatty, compact build with powerful hands, very good play strength and a high-level wrestling background that shows up on film with how well he manipulates leverage to his advantage. That allows him to halt movement on command before gaining control, generating movement and securing blocks to create alleys and lanes off of his backside.

Frazier shows a clear understanding of the play's intent, putting himself in good positional leverage with the grip strength to tie up and pin defenders away from the ball. He has enough short-area quickness to reach a shade, locate and secure targets on the move as a puller and climbing off combo blocks. However, Frazier's average-level athletic ability and length will leave him stranded in space against shifty targets without much twitch to redirect once defenders get on his edges.

Frazier quarterbacks the line pre-snap, showing a firm command of the calls and adjustments with sharp processing skills to diagnose post-snap. He recognizes basic line games and stunts quickly with the football intelligence to be a force multiplier, picking up late-loopers and blitzes with low pads, rooted feet and a firm anchor.

Frazier provides thump and a physical presence when uncovered, with a potent snatch-trap technique to break contact and steal away leverage from leaning defenders. He shows flashes of mixing in independent, accurate strikes on head-up or shaded defensive tackles, but he does have misfires with his hands against sub-package rushers either by being late with his snap hand or crossing his midline that creates soft edges.

Overall, Frazier is an experienced center-only prospect with adequate size, solid athletic ability and good play strength that he combines with high-level football intelligence and competitive toughness to run the show pre-snap, lead and find ways to get defenders blocked in a variety of schemes. He projects as a long-term, dependable starter at the pivot.

GRADE: 7.8 (Potential Impact Player — Late 1st Round/Early 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 23

POSITION RANK: IOL3

PRO COMPARISON: Tyler Biadasz