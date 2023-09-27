DeMar DeRozan Says He Wants to Retire with Bulls: 'That's a Place I Want to Be'

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan expressed his desire to stay with his current team until the end of his career in an exclusive interview with Mark Medina for Sportskeeda that covered a host of different topics.

"That's a place I want to be and end my career. I want to be able to accomplish everything I've set out to accomplish. That's all I can worry about and control. I have the utmost confidence in myself. I'll let my agent and the organization deal with that side of things, to be honest man. From their standpoint, they want me to be there long-term and vice versa. We'll see what happens from there."

The 34-year-old DeRozan, who is entering his 15th NBA season, probably isn't on the precipice of retiring just yet.

He just averaged 24.5 points on 50.4 percent shooting, 5.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

His 119 offensive rating was the second-best mark of his career, and his 59.2 true shooting percentage was second as well, per Basketball-Reference.

DeRozan landed in Chicago via a sign-and-trade with the San Antonio Spurs and inked a three-year, $81.9 million contract.

That deal is set to run out after this season, naturally bringing up questions about his future.

But it's clear DeRozan wants to stay long term and be part of the solution to bring better basketball to the Windy City, which hasn't seen a playoff series win since 2015.