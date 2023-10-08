Jade Cargill Makes WWE Debut at Fastlane After AEW Exit, Shakes Hands With Triple H

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb

After officially signing with the company on Sept. 26, Jade Cargill made her debut for WWE at Fastlane on Saturday.

Cargill rolled up to Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a Chevy Suburban and was immediately greeted by a smiling Triple H, who shook her hand and greeted her to WWE.

Cargill made her pro wrestling debut with AEW in 2020, and it quickly became clear that the promotion viewed her as a potentially huge star in the making.

In addition to teaming with Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal to beat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in her first career match, Cargill became the inaugural TBS champion and held it for over 500 days.

Jade suffered her first loss at Double or Nothing in May when she fell to Kris Statlander in an impromptu match, and after taking a few months off, she returned for a rematch in September.

At around that same time, rumors and speculation began swirling about Cargill's AEW contract expiring and her having interest in WWE.

When Cargill lost to Statlander again on an episode of Rampage and they embraced afterward, it seemed clear that the former Jacksonville University basketball star was on her way out of the company.

On Sept. 26, WWE informed ESPN's Marc Raimondi of the signing, and Raimondi made it official with a high-profile report.

On that same day, Cargill did multiple interviews in which she discussed the decision to sign with WWE, and WWE posted both a video of her showing up at the Performance Center and photos of her working out in the ring on social media.

At the time, it wasn't yet clear if Cargill would start out in NXT and further refine her craft or go straight to the main roster on Raw or SmackDown.

Fans got their answer on Saturday, and Cargill is poised to quickly become one of WWE's top female Superstars.