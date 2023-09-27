Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty Praised by Fans for Balance in Win vs. Sun in WNBA Playoffs

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

On the same day that Breanna Stewart was named the WNBA's MVP for the second time, it was Sabrina Ionescu and a balanced effort from the New York Liberty's supporting cast that carried the team to an 84-77 victory over the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA Semifinals.

Ionescu put up 21 points and five assists, Betnijah Laney added 20 points—including 15 in the second half—and Courtney Vandersloot contributed 19 points in the victory. All five starters put up double-digit points.

Stewart struggled from the field, scoring 11 points on just 3-of-13 shooting, but she added 11 rebounds, five blocks and two steals, making her presence felt on the defensive end.

After the contest, fans and pundits alike were impressed by Ionescu, Laney and New York's team effort:

The team effort spoiled Tiffany Hayes' 30-point outburst, while leading scorer DeWanna Bonner added 19 points, seven boards and four assists.

And so the best-of-five series head back to Connecticut even at a game apiece, with Game 3 set for Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Liberty undoubtedly have the advantage in star power and overall talent, though the Sun's defense and physicality carried them in a 78-63 Game 1 win.

Connecticut coach Stephanie White called the Liberty an "offensive juggernaut" after that victory, though in Game 1 the Sun were able to slow down those fireworks. Even with Stewart struggling in Game 2, however, the Liberty rediscovered their offensive mojo.