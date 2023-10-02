MLB Playoffs 2023 Wild-Card and Round-by-Round Picks and Predictions

11 of 11

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Regular-Season Records: PHI 90-72, BAL 101-61

Season Series: PHI 2, BAL 1

If this ends up being the matchup for the 2023 World Series, the Orioles' opponent in their first trip to the Fall Classic in 40 years would be the same one they faced last time.

Historical tidbits aside, that the Orioles would again have home-field advantage means it's time to run the numbers on the percentage of pitches seen by right-handed hitters:

Phillies: 50.8 percent

50.8 percent Orioles: 44.7 percent

In other words, the Phillies wouldn't be as disadvantaged in Baltimore as Tampa Bay and Houston. Especially not considering their top left-handed hitters—Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh—are a combined 20 percent above average.

There's otherwise no appreciable difference between these teams from a run prevention perspective, be it from overall ERAs or that of defensive efficiency. To that end, at least, the Phillies and Orioles almost feel like mirror images of each other.

The "almost" is necessary, though, because the Orioles differentiate themselves by doing the little things just as well as they do the big things. Things like, say, gaining and denying the platoon advantage, taking extra bases and turning double plays. Basically, they're just plain good at playing baseball.

A final message for the Orioles: Sorry for the jinx, but you're welcome for the confidence.