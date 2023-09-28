Every MLB Team's Pride and Shame from the 2023 Regular Season

26 of 30

Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Record: 69-89, 5th in NL Central

Pride: Jordan Walker (Eventually) Lived Up to the Hype

If this season was good for anything for the Cardinals, it was as on-the-job training for their younger hitters. Only six teams granted more plate appearances to 25-and-under batsmen.

Of those, Walker had the most encouraging season. It was an odd move when the Cardinals sent him down less than a month after putting him on their Opening Day roster, but the 21-year-old has recovered just fine to post an .803 OPS in 93 games since returning on June 2.

Shame: This Was a Good Team for Exactly 1 Day