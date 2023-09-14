6 Best Options to Replace Chaim Bloom and Fix the Red Sox

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Chaim Bloom era is over in Boston, and just short enough it was.

Just short of four years after they hired him as chief baseball officer in Oct. 2019, the Red Sox announced on Thursday that they have parted ways with Bloom. To use the colloquial expression, they fired him.

Speculation had been building that the 40-year-old Bloom was going to be shown the door, and it's hard to say there was any dissonance between that and the state of the Red Sox. Albeit with a winning record at 73-72, the team entered Thursday threatening to finish last in the American League East for the third time in four seasons.

There can be no denying that Boston's ownership, up to and including principal owner John Henry, shares the blame for where the Red Sox are right now. But since there's no deposing them, what matters now is how the team is broken and who might fix it.

The State of the Red Sox

Looking back now, Bloom's misses are easier to spot than his hits.

Were it not for the even more infamous sale of Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees, Bloom's trade of Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Feb. 2020 would be the worst deal in Red Sox history. His fateful missteps otherwise include a baffling strategy at the 2022 trade deadline, losing Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi to free agency last winter and a failure to improve a team on the cusp at this year's deadline.

In all fairness, t's not as if Bloom didn't have any hits. The Red Sox fell just two games shy of the World Series in 2021 and, crucially, the club's future looks brighter now than it did in 2019.

The Red Sox at least have a strong offense, with Rafael Devers, Triston Casas and Jarren Duran headlining a strong core of 26-and-under hitters and free-agent signee Masataka Yoshida proving to be a hit despite initial reservations about his $90 million contract. On the mound, 24-year-old Brayan Bello has established himself as an ace to build around.

Meanwhile, the farm system could be worse.

Though B/R's Joel Reuter and MLB.com only fancy it as the No. 16 system in Major League Baseball, Baseball America is more bullish in ranking it at No. 5. Either way, there's little disagreement that shortstop Marcelo Mayer, outfielders Roman Anthony and Cedanne Rafaela and catcher Kyle Teel are prized up-and-comers.

The payroll, also, could be in worse shape. Whereas the Red Sox opened with top-10 payrolls annually between 2000 and 2022, this year they opened with the 12th-highest payroll.

How Must the Red Sox Be Fixed?

All this is to say that whoever replaces Bloom on a full-time basis—general manager Brian O'Halloran is running day-to-day operations in the interim—will be inheriting favorable situation. But there will, of course, still be work to be done.

If there's one area the Red Sox absolutely need to get better, it's on defense. It's not just that they're worse than other teams at fielding the ball, but by how much. Their minus-50 Outs Above Average are 27 fewer than the next-worst teams.

Bello aside, starting pitching is likewise a problem area for Boston. The club's rotation ranks among MLB's dregs with a 4.86 ERA, in part because of its proneness to the long ball.

Though the young guys aren't going anywhere, Boston's lineup is nonetheless in danger of becoming imbalanced. If Justin Turner declines his player option for 2024, both he and Adam Duvall will be free agents this winter. The Red Sox would thus stand to lose their two primary sources of right-handed thump.

In addition to these short-term matters, Bloom's successor will also need to ensure the wellbeing of the club's current and future prospect base. Improvements to scouting and coaching infrastructure must be made wherever possible. Despite positive developments more recently, it would be ideal if much of said infrastructure was committed to pitching.

Ranking 6 Options to Replace Bloom

And now for the big question: Who can the Red Sox get to accomplish all this?

This is basically wish-list fodder for the time being, so you'll have to take the upcoming list of six options with a grain of salt. They nonetheless stand out because A) they're hypothetically hireable and B) because they've shown they can do good work.

6. Billy Eppler, New York Mets General Manager

With the Mets having hired David Stearns as their president of baseball operations, Eppler is now an underling and therefore looking at an uncertain future within the organization.

Eppler is the guy who signed Shohei Ohtani in 2017, so he should be Boston's guy if the plan is to go all-in on an Ohtani pursuit this winter. But that's perhaps the only reason to go after him. He ended his Los Angeles Angels tenure without much to show for it and he was frankly only ever a place-holder in Queens.

5. Mike Hazen, Arizona Diamondbacks Executive Vice President and General Manager

Whether Hazen is actually a realistic option for the Red Sox is debatable. He's the top executive in Arizona's front office, after all, and he's on a multi-year deal to boot.

Otherwise, Hazen is a Massachussetts native who worked in the Red Sox front office between 2006 and 2016. Save for a disastrous 2021 season, the Diamondbacks have mostly been competitive under his watch and the 2023 iteration has something Boston only wishes it had: one of the best defenses in the league.

4. Sam Fuld, Philadelphia Phillies General Manager

Fuld is a New Hampshire native who grew up rooting for the Red Sox, and he might have already worked in the organization if things had gone differently in 2020. He was in the running to be named Boston's manager before Alex Cora took the job back.

As GM of the Phillies under president of baseball operations (and erstwhile Red Sox front office chief) Dave Dombrowski, Fuld helped guide a run to the World Series in 2022 with another possibly in the cards this season. The organization has had an unusually high hit rate on free agents, so Fuld is an ideal option if the Red Sox want to pursue a quick turnaround in 2024.

3. Thad Levine, Minnesota Twins General Manager

Levine and president of baseball operations Derek Falvey have won more than they've lost since taking control of Minnesota's front office in 2017, and this year's team is likely to make it four trips to the playoffs in seven tries.

It's less than easy to summarize how such success has been achieved, but what should really appeal to Boston right now is that Twins starters lead the American League in fWAR. Getting one of the guys who can claim credit for that would be huge.

2. Mike Chernoff, Cleveland Guardians General Manager

Only three teams have won games at a better clip than the Guardians since Chernoff took his post underneath president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti in 2016. And that's even though they've regularly ranked in the bottom half and even the bottom third in payroll since then.

The Red Sox should thus be looking at Chernoff and wondering what he could do with a bigger budget. If he were to build a pitching factory in Boston similar to the one in Cleveland, even better.

1. Brandon Gomes, Los Angeles Dodgers General Manager

It's only in the last two seasons that Gomes has worked as GM under Andrew Friedman, but these two seasons have only added to the latter's unrivaled run of success over the last decade.

The Dodgers have enjoyed the best of both worlds, regularly running out top-five payrolls yet also maintaining a remarkably fruitful player development machine. Beyond his up-close-and-personal experience with such things, it's a nice bonus that Gomes is yet another native of Massachussetts.

Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Savant.