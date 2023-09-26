Colorado's Deion Sanders Explains Former 5-Star CB Cormani McClain's Lack of Snaps

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

One notable development in the early going this season is a lack of significant playing time for highly regarded freshman cornerback Cormani McClain, and head coach Deion Sanders addressed that issue Tuesday.

"Study and prepare," Sanders told reporters when asked what McClain can improve on to see the field. "Be on time for meetings, show up to meetings. Understand the scheme. I check film time from each player so I can see who's preparing, so if I don't see that, you would be a fool to put somebody out there who's not prepared. That goes for all our players."

McClain was a 5-star prospect in the class of 2023, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and was expected to be a major part of Colorado's defense in the coming years.

There was a time when McClain seemed destined to join the Miami Hurricanes, but he switched to Colorado to be a part of Sanders' first recruiting class at the Pac-12 program.

That has not resulted in any meaningful impact, as the freshman has two total tackles through the Buffaloes' first four games. Both of those tackles came during Saturday's game against Oregon, but they didn't do much good as the Ducks rolled to a 42-6 blowout win.

McClain figured to see more playing time with two-way star Travis Hunter sidelined with a lacerated liver he suffered during the victory over Colorado State. Hunter plays wide receiver and cornerback, and both the offensive and defensive units seemed lost at times against the Ducks without him on the field.

However, it was clear the touted freshman wasn't just going to become a de-facto starter with Hunter out.

Sanders told reporters ahead of the Oregon game that "the plan at corner is cornerback by committee. And it's why we practice. We're going to see who steps up and takes over that role."

Things don't get much easier for McClain and the Colorado defense following the blowout loss to Oregon.

Next up is a showdown with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and the mighty USC Trojans offense. Things likely won't go well for the Buffaloes again, but it is a golden opportunity for McClain and others to make a statement on the national stage by playing well.