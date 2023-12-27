Jack Sawyer NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Ohio State EDGE

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 265

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

—Physical at the point of attack against the run. Takes on blocks with solid leverage and good hand placement.

— Has the strength to create stalemates and set the edge against one-on-one blocks from offensive tackles.

— On the front side of gap runs, quick to recognize and gets under pullers at the spill player in run fits.

— Solid power as a pass-rusher to collapse the pocket with a bull rush against weaker tackles.

— Also has a nice cross-chop move that he can win with when he gets the timing down.

NEGATIVES

— Subpar get-off. Often late to react to the snap and doesn't accelerate off the line of scrimmage well.

— Use of hands as a pass-rusher is inconsistent. Often late with his hands, which allows offensive linemen to make the first significant contact.

— An adequate athlete at best and lacks quick twitch, limiting his pass-rush arsenal when it comes to finesse moves. Lack of change-of-direction skills and acceleration hurt his ability to turn speed to power.

— A little stiff in the lower half to turn a tight corner and bend at the top of the rush.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born May 6, 2002

— 5-star recruit in 2021 class, per 247Sports

— Injuries: Torn MCL in high school, missed senior year

OVERALL

Jack Sawyer's game is rooted in strength and power at the point of attack. Against the run, he's strong, physical and takes on blocks with solid leverage to create stalemates at the line of scrimmage and set the edge against offensive tackles. That can also help him get extension and escape blocks to make plays as a run defender.

As a pass-rusher, Sawyer has the strength to collapse the pocket against weaker tackles and has a decent cross-chop that he uses as a nice inside counter move. He also has a good motor to get coverage sacks and will get his hands up to bat passes at the line of scrimmage.

However, the Buckeye isn't a high-level athlete, which is going to limit how many tools he has in his pass-rush toolbox. He isn't going to win with speed around the edge, and he doesn't have much twitch and athleticism to be effective when working finesse moves. He's also often late with his hands as a rusher, allowing offensive linemen to make the first significant contact.

Overall, Sawyer can be a solid NFL starter as a hand-in-the-ground defensive end for a team that uses a lot of even fronts. His contributions as a pass-rusher will be limited—probably a four- to six-sack guy at best—but he can be a factor against the run.

GRADE: 7.2 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 61

POSITION RANK: EDGE8

PRO COMPARISON: Jonathan Greenard