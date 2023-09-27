4 Teams That Should Consider Extending Offer Sheet to Trevor Zegras

0 of 4

With the start of the 2023-24 season only a couple of weeks away, we are getting down to crunch time for the remaining unsigned restricted free agents, two of whom, forward Trevor Zegras and defenseman Jamie Drysdale, play for the Anaheim Ducks.

Of the two, the 22-year-old Zegras is the most prominent, having made a splash with his playmaking talent, viral goals and NHL 23 cover.



TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported the Ducks are not particularly close to contracts with either Zegras or Drysdale despite significant amounts of salary-cap space.



Whenever a player in this situation goes this long without a new deal, and especially when the negotiations seem rocky, it is only natural to start wondering about the infamous offer sheet coming from another team.

While Drysdale isn't eligible to receive one because he's only played one full NHL campaign, the possibility exists that someone could steal Zegras.



Is it likely? No. We have a pretty extensive history of NHL teams not offering RFAs, for a variety of reasons:

The player in question actually needs to want to play for your team and come to terms on a contract.

The interested team needs to have the proper draft-pick capital in their possession for compensation if the offer is not matched.

The incumbent team needs to refuse to match the offer.

Even when an offer sheet is actually signed, it is almost always matched.

The Ducks are pretty secure here because they still have $16 million in salary-cap space, per CapFriendly, and only a handful of teams are positioned to make such an offer.

Some of the teams not in position: Detroit might have the salary-cap space, but it doesn't have its first-round pick this year. Boston needs a top center, but it doesn't have the cap space or the draft picks. Philadelphia is a rebuilding team that needs impact talent, but cap space is an issue. Teams like San Jose and Arizona aren't at a point where they should be giving away potential franchise-altering picks.

So that leaves us with four teams that might fit the criteria and have the need.



Before we get into them, we probably need to be looking at an offer of at least $4.2 million, which would get teams above the first-round pick level of compensation.

Here are the ranges and compensations for this season:

$4,290,125 to $6,435,186 = first-round and third-round choice

$6,435,186 to $8,580,250 = first-round, second-round and third-round choice

$8,580,250 to $10,725,314 = two first-round, second-round and third-round choice

$10,725,314 and above = four first-round choices