NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Trade Value a 'Fundamental Disagreement' for Heat, Blazers

Amid buzz that the Toronto Raptors are a serious threat to acquire Damian Lillard, the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers remain locked in a stalemate over the trade value for the seven-time All-Star.

Per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat and Blazers have a "fundamental disagreement" about what "constitutes sufficient trade compensation" for Lillard.

"One league source who spoke to Portland's front office last week was told by the Trail Blazers that a trade that sends Lillard to the Heat is 'unlikely,'" Chiang wrote.

