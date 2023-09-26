NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Trade Value a 'Fundamental Disagreement' for Heat, Blazers

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Trade Value a 'Fundamental Disagreement' for Heat, BlazersSeptember 26, 2023
Amid buzz that the Toronto Raptors are a serious threat to acquire Damian Lillard, the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers remain locked in a stalemate over the trade value for the seven-time All-Star.
Per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat and Blazers have a "fundamental disagreement" about what "constitutes sufficient trade compensation" for Lillard.
"One league source who spoke to Portland's front office last week was told by the Trail Blazers that a trade that sends Lillard to the Heat is 'unlikely,'" Chiang wrote.
