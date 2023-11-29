Emeka Egbuka NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Ohio State WR

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 206

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Great footwork and route-running ability. Plays with quick, efficient feet and knows how to tempo his routes.

— Above-average acceleration and burst. Eats up a DB's cushion quickly.

— Very good flexibility. Easy for him to sink his hips and change directions.

— Very good ability to navigate traffic vs. zone coverage and settle in space.

— Reliable hands. Not afraid to catch passes in traffic over the middle.

NEGATIVES

— Average long speed, both with and without the ball.

— Can sometimes struggle with physicality at the top of his breaks or at the catch point.

— Almost exclusively a slot player at Ohio State.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born October 18, 2002

— 5-star recruit in 2021 class, per 247Sports

— Two-year starter

— 2022 second-team All Big Ten

OVERALL

Emeka Egbuka is a silky smooth operator out of the slot. He's the kind of player who can be the glue for a passing offense.

Egbuka is a good-not-great athlete, but he makes the most of his attributes. Although his long speed is average, Egbuka can often still win on vertical routes because of his first 10 yards. Egbuka can get to top speed quickly and eat up a DB's cushion in a hurry. He's not a true burner, but he can get it done.

When it comes to change of direction, Egbuka is pretty to watch. He plays with exceptionally quick feet, but he does so with great control, too. He understands exactly how to tempo himself as a route-runner and never wastes steps during his releases or at the top of routes.

Egbuka's flexibility and balance is what ties it all together. While he isn't a special athlete, those two traits and how he leverages them allows him to excel anyway. Egbuka's ability to sink his hips is effortless. He's able to turn in any direction and maintain speed, which is devastating when paired with his quick feet. Even without being particularly explosive, Egbuka can create a ton of separation.

Egbuka has nice hands as well. While he isn't really a ball-winner in the air, he has the toughness and hand-eye coordination to play over the middle. He's unafraid to take hits and he has proven he can hang onto the ball through contact. That's a must-have trait for a slot player.

The drawback with Egbuka is explosive potential. As mentioned, Egbuka isn't really a ball-winner because of his relative lack of strength. He also isn't all that effective with the ball in his hands. Egbuka can make people miss in space, but he doesn't have the strength to shed tacklers, nor does he have reliable home run speed. Egbuka is a nice yards-after-the-catch player, not a game-breaker.

Egbuka is going to be a great failsafe for an NFL offense. He always knows how to get open, and he has the hands to finish plays. Egbuka has the skill set to be a consistent producer from the slot for the next decade.

GRADE: 7.8 (Potential Impact Player - 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 22

POSITION RANK: WR5

PRO COMPARISON: Tyler Boyd