Cam Hart NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Notre Dame CB

HEIGHT: 6'2½"

WEIGHT: 207

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Excellent length and size for cornerback position. Long strider with very good top-end speed to carry receivers downfield.

— Smooth and controlled backpedal. Shows quick footwork to transition when breaking on short or intermediate routes.

— Does well when behind or in recovery. Doesn't panic when out of position and shows good timing to play through the hands.

— Good physicality when tackling receivers. Drives feet and runs through his target.

NEGATIVES

— Slower transitions at times. Can play with high pad level, causing separation out of his breaks.

— Bad eyes and tendency to gamble at times can pull him out of position. Doesn't always trust his eyes and becomes hesitant out of breaks.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— 32 career starts

— 3-star recruit in the 2019 class, per 247Sports

— 2021: Second-team All-Independent Team (Phil Steele)

OVERALL

Cam Hart is a big corner with ideal length, size and movement skills for the NFL. He's an experienced player with over 30 starts who contributed since his freshman season.

Hart was a versatile contributor throughout his collegiate career. He showed the instincts and understanding to play from zone coverage. When in zone, he does a good job of playing the quarterback's eyes. He is a very opportunistic player and looks to capitalize on tipped and overthrown passes.

When matching receivers, he does a good job of staying square in press coverage, showing his patience to get in phase down the field. He does a good job of sinking his hips and transitioning, but he has trouble at times flipping to run due to his size. He face-guards too long occasionally, but he has also shown the ability to turn and locate the ball.

Throughout his career, Hart did a good job of playing his position in the run game. He isn't an overly physical defender, but he's a willing tackler, although he can struggle with open-field tackling at times. He often throws a shoulder or dives at the legs of ball-carriers.

Although he has good physicality, Hart doesn't put up much of a fight against blockers. He often opts to keep his leverage and not fight much beyond that.

As a bigger cornerback, Hart has great movement skills. He plays with the instincts needed in zone and the short-area quickness desired to play underneath routes. He has the skills to be a contributor early on in his NFL career, with plenty of roles that he can fill into. Hart will go through an adjustment period for the first few years of his NFL career, though.

GRADE: 6.5 (Potential Role Player/Contributor — 4th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 72

POSITION RANK: CB9

PRO COMPARISON: Iman Marshall