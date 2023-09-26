Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide

Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional GuideSeptember 26, 2023
The first month of the NFL and fantasy football season will wrap up this weekend, putting a bow on a four-week stretch that has seen both stud players live up to expectations and new stars emerge.
For every Justin Herbert, Christian McCaffrey or Tyreek Hill that has rewarded managers for using high draft picks on them, a Jordan Love, Raheem Mostert or Puka Nacua has turned in elite fantasy value as a late-round pick or waiver-wire pickup.
While it is still early enough in the season to consider the possibility that some of the surprise performers could be flash in the pan, getting the job done consistently over the course of an entire month would be difficult to ignore.
Here is a rundown of the top 10 fantasy rankings for each of the skill positions for Week 4, along with the best matchups and sleepers to target for your lineup.
Quarterback
1. Justin Herbert (LAC) vs. LV
2. Josh Allen (BUF) vs. MIA
3. Patrick Mahomes (KC) @ NYJ
4. Joe Burrow (CIN) @ TEN
5. Jalen Hurts (PH) vs. WAS
6. Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) @ BUF
7. Kirk Cousins (MIN) @ CAR
8. Lamar Jackson (BAL) @ CLE
9. Brock Purdy (SF) vs. ARI
10. Trevor Lawrence (JAC) vs. ATL
Matchup to Love: Joe Burrow @ Tennessee Titans
After stumbling out of the gates this season, quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense showed some signs of life in Week 3.
The Bengals held on to beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 on Monday night for their first win of the season, and while it was far from a perfect performance, Burrow fought through a calf injury to go 26-of-49 for 259 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.
Those numbers don't leap off the page, but they could have been much better if not for multiple uncharacteristic drops by Tee Higgins and the offensive line consistently putting Cincinnati behind the sticks with penalties.
Perhaps the most encouraging thing to come out of Week 3 was Burrow finding his connection with superstar wide receiver, who shook off two bad weeks to register 12 receptions for 141 yards.
In Week 4, the Bengals are facing a Tennessee Titans team that is fourth in the NFL against the run, allowing just 69.3 yards per game and one touchdown.
Conversely, Tennessee is 28th in the NFL against the pass with 275.3 yards allowed per game, which suggests the Bengals are likely to employ a pass-heavy game plan.
Week 3 was the calm before the storm, and it set the stage for a vintage Burrow performance of over 300 passing yards and three touchdowns against a struggling Titans secondary.
Sleeper: Justin Fields (CHI)
Many considered Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields a top-five fantasy player at his position entering the season, but he has quickly fallen out of favor in fantasy land.
Through three games, Fields has thrown for just 526 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions, and although he rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, he hasn't been dominant in that area either, rushing for 109 yards and one score.
Despite Fields and the Bears playing from behind all game long in a 41-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, Fields mustered just 99 yards on 11-of-22 passing with one touchdown and one pick.
It is understandable why fantasy managers would be trepidatious about starting him in Week 4, but Fields could not possibly have a much better matchup than he does against the Denver Broncos.
Denver turned in a historically bad defensive performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, allowing 70 points and 726 total yards.
The Broncos couldn't stop the pass or run, as they gave up 376 yards through the air and 350 yards on the ground, which bodes well for Fields.
Even if Fields doesn't have a huge passing day like Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did, there are clearly enough cracks in the Denver defense to make a 100-yard rushing day possible, and that alone would potentially make Fields one of the best starts of the week at quarterback.
Running Back
1. Christian McCaffrey (SF) vs. ARI
2. Austin Ekeler (LAC) vs. LV
3. Tony Pollard (DAL) vs. NE
4. Bijan Robinson (ATL) @ JAC
5. Saquon Barkley (NYG) vs. SEA
6. Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) @ GB
7. Kenneth Walker III (SEA) @ NYG
8. D'Andre Swift (PHI) vs. WAS
9. James Cook (BUF) vs. MIA
10. Zack Moss (IND) vs. LAR
Matchup to Love: Jahmyr Gibbs @ Green Bay Packers
With David Montgomery out due to injury, rookie Jahmyr Gibbs took over as the Detroit Lions' feature back in Week 3, and he proved it was a role he could handle.
Facing an Atlanta Falcons team that is in the middle of the pack against the run and has allowed just one rushing touchdown this season, Gibbs rushed for 80 yards on 17 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per tote.
There was concern among fantasy managers that Craig Reynolds would siphon many of Gibbs' touches like Montgomery did previously, but he had only four carries, which suggests head coach Dan Campbell is comfortable with Gibbs in the lead role.
The only things preventing Gibbs from a huge fantasy day in Week 3 was the lack of a touchdown and the fact that he had only one reception for two yards, but the poor receiving production is likely an outlier considering he had seven catches one week earlier.
In Week 4, the Lions are facing a Green Bay Packers team that is tied for 28th in the NFL against the run, allowing 136.7 yards per game.
Montgomery's status for Week 4 is uncertain but upon injuring his thigh, he said he would need "a couple weeks" to get healthy.
Assuming that means Montgomery will sit at least one more week. Gibbs should have the backfield touches almost all to himself in Week 4, and that could yield the best fantasy performance of his young career.
Sleeper: Alexander Mattison (MIN)
Just when fantasy managers seemed ready to give up on him, Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison rose from the ashes in Week 3 to deliver borderline RB1 production.
In a 28-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Mattison had his best game of the season across the board, rushing for 93 yards on 20 carries and catching five passes for 32 yards.
Perhaps most importantly, Mattison didn't fumble after putting the ball on the deck twice against the Philadelphia Eagles the previous week.
The Vikes acquired running back Cam Akers in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams after Mattison's nightmarish Week 2 performance, but he was not active in Week 3.
It is likely Akers will play this weekend, but since he is still getting used to his surroundings, he doesn't figure to be a huge factor beyond getting a few touches.
That bodes well for Mattison, who is going up against a Carolina Panthers defense that is tied for 28th in the NFL against the run, surrendering 136.7 yards per game.
The Panthers have also allowed six rushing touchdowns, which is the most in the league aside from the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans giving up eight apiece.
Given that the Panthers are solid against the pass, the Vikings could lean less on quarterback Kirk Cousins and more on the running game in Week 4, which should help keep Mattison fantasy relevant.
Wide Receiver
1. Ja'Marr Chase (CIN) @ TEN
2. Justin Jefferson (MIN) @ CAR
3. Keenan Allen (LAC) vs. LV
4. Stefon Diggs (BUF) vs. MIA
5. Davante Adams (LV) @ LAC
6. Tyreek Hill (MIA) @ BUF
7. A.J. Brown (PHI) vs. WAS
8. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) @ GB
9. CeeDee Lamb (DAL) vs. NE
10. Amari Cooper (CLE) vs. BAL
Matchup to Love: Keenan Allen vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has had a spectacular career, highlighted by five Pro Bowl selections, but he had the game of his life in Week 3.
Going up against a struggling Minnesota Vikings secondary, Allen lit them up 215 yards on 18 receptions, plus he even threw a 49-yard touchdown pass.
While it would be difficult to repeat that performance, the stars are aligned for another huge showing in Week 4, as the Chargers are going up against the Las Vegas Raiders, who have given up several big plays through the air this season.
The Raiders rank 26th in quarterback rating allowed this season and tied for 30th in passing touchdowns allowed with seven, plus they have yet to record an interception.
All of those stats point toward Chargers superstar quarterback Justin Herbert feasting, and Allen will be the main beneficiary.
L.A.'s No. 2 wideout, Mike Williams, suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 3, meaning Allen will unquestionably be Herbert's go-to option.
Josh Palmer and rookie Quentin Johnston will get work in the passing game as well, but Allen is clearly Herbert's favorite target, and given how Vegas' pass defense has fared this season, he shouldn't have any issue getting open.
Sleeper: Marquise Brown (ARI)
While it is easy to overlook and dismiss Arizona Cardinals players from a fantasy perspective, that has proved to be a mistake through three weeks this season, at least when it comes to wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.
Most of the Cards' skill-position players plummeted down draft boards during the summer when it became clear that quarterback Kyler Murray would not be ready for the start of the season and perhaps wouldn't play at all in 2023.
Arizona entered the season with journeyman Joshua Dobbs under center, and while he hasn't been spectacular, he has been more than serviceable.
Dobbs has been good enough to support Brown as a fantasy-relevant wideout, especially over the past two weeks.
Brown had six receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 and five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown in Week 3, which suggests Dobbs looks for him near the end zone.
The fact that the Cardinals are facing a stout San Francisco 49ers defense in Week 4 could scare some fantasy managers away from starting Brown, but the numbers suggest the fear is unfounded.
The Niners are only 14th in the NFL against the pass, so while they have been solid, they haven't shut down opposing passing attacks.
A big reason for that is the fact that the 49ers typically play from ahead and force the opposition to pass, and that will almost certainly be the case for Arizona in Week 4, which should open the door for another strong outing from Hollywood.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce (KC) @ NYJ
2. George Kittle (SF) vs. ARI
3. T.J. Hockenson (MIN) @ CAR
4. Sam LaPorta (DET) @ GB
5. Mark Andrews (BAL) @ CLE
6. Darren Waller (NYG) vs. SEA
7. Hunter Henry (NE) @ DAL
8. Dallas Goedert (PHI) vs. WAS
9. Tyler Higbee (LAR) @ IND
10. Pat Freiermuth (PIT) @ HOU
Matchup to Love: George Kittle vs. Arizona Cardinals
There has been no more maddening position in fantasy football this season than tight end since production has either been nonexistent or too difficult to predict most of the time.
Only a small handful of tight ends can typically be counted on to deliver on a weekly basis, and George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers is part of that group.
Kittle did contribute to the tight end frustration over the first two weeks with a combined six catches for 49 yards, but he turned things around in a big way in Week 3, going off for seven receptions for 90 yards against the New York Giants.
In Week 4, the Niners will be big favorites going up against the Arizona Cardinals, and Kittle should have a hand in building what figures to be a substantial lead.
The Cardinals haven't been as bad against the pass this season as many expected, but they haven't locked down opposing passing games either, ranking 21st in the league with 233 yards allowed per game.
When Brock Purdy took over as the 49ers' starting quarterback last season, he and Kittle built quite the rapport, as the tight end scored seven touchdowns over the final four games of the season.
Kittle has yet to find the end zone this season, but given that he and Purdy got back on the same page in Week 3, a massive game could be forthcoming in Week 4.
Sleeper: Luke Musgrave (GB)
It has traditionally been difficult to rely heavily on rookie tight ends for fantasy production, but that trend may be changing a bit, especially with Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta ranking second at the position in point-per-reception fantasy scoring through three weeks.
Green Bay Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave hasn't quite performed at that level, but he has been solid in his own right, quietly ranking 10th at the position.
While Musgrave's career high for receiving yardage was set in Week 1 with 50 yards, Week 3 was his best game to date, as he set a new personal best with six receptions and turned it into 49 yards.
Most importantly, Musgrave yielded eight targets from quarterback Jordan Love, which doubled his previous high.
In Week 4, Musgrave is going up against the Lions, who are 19th in the NFL with 225.3 passing yards allowed per game, and have given up four passing touchdowns compared to just one interception.
Both the Packers and Lions have shown at times this season that they have explosive offenses, and that could lead to something of a shootout.
If that is the case, Musgrave should once again be one of Love's top targets, and if he can find a way to score his first career touchdown, he should be well inside the top 10 tight ends in Week 4.