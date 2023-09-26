Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide

2 of 4

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

1. Christian McCaffrey (SF) vs. ARI

2. Austin Ekeler (LAC) vs. LV

3. Tony Pollard (DAL) vs. NE

4. Bijan Robinson (ATL) @ JAC

5. Saquon Barkley (NYG) vs. SEA

6. Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) @ GB

7. Kenneth Walker III (SEA) @ NYG

8. D'Andre Swift (PHI) vs. WAS

9. James Cook (BUF) vs. MIA

10. Zack Moss (IND) vs. LAR

Matchup to Love: Jahmyr Gibbs @ Green Bay Packers

With David Montgomery out due to injury, rookie Jahmyr Gibbs took over as the Detroit Lions' feature back in Week 3, and he proved it was a role he could handle.

Facing an Atlanta Falcons team that is in the middle of the pack against the run and has allowed just one rushing touchdown this season, Gibbs rushed for 80 yards on 17 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per tote.

There was concern among fantasy managers that Craig Reynolds would siphon many of Gibbs' touches like Montgomery did previously, but he had only four carries, which suggests head coach Dan Campbell is comfortable with Gibbs in the lead role.

The only things preventing Gibbs from a huge fantasy day in Week 3 was the lack of a touchdown and the fact that he had only one reception for two yards, but the poor receiving production is likely an outlier considering he had seven catches one week earlier.

In Week 4, the Lions are facing a Green Bay Packers team that is tied for 28th in the NFL against the run, allowing 136.7 yards per game.

Montgomery's status for Week 4 is uncertain but upon injuring his thigh, he said he would need "a couple weeks" to get healthy.

Assuming that means Montgomery will sit at least one more week. Gibbs should have the backfield touches almost all to himself in Week 4, and that could yield the best fantasy performance of his young career.

Sleeper: Alexander Mattison (MIN)

Just when fantasy managers seemed ready to give up on him, Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison rose from the ashes in Week 3 to deliver borderline RB1 production.

In a 28-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Mattison had his best game of the season across the board, rushing for 93 yards on 20 carries and catching five passes for 32 yards.

Perhaps most importantly, Mattison didn't fumble after putting the ball on the deck twice against the Philadelphia Eagles the previous week.

The Vikes acquired running back Cam Akers in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams after Mattison's nightmarish Week 2 performance, but he was not active in Week 3.

It is likely Akers will play this weekend, but since he is still getting used to his surroundings, he doesn't figure to be a huge factor beyond getting a few touches.

That bodes well for Mattison, who is going up against a Carolina Panthers defense that is tied for 28th in the NFL against the run, surrendering 136.7 yards per game.

The Panthers have also allowed six rushing touchdowns, which is the most in the league aside from the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans giving up eight apiece.